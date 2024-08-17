4 . Cieran Slicker - Ipswich Town

At some point, Steve Clarke will need to consider introducing some youthfulness to his goalkeeping department. With Craig Gordon now out of the picture, and Liam Kelly accepting a back-up role at Rangers, there's a third choice spot up for grabs. Slicker is Scotland under-21's first choice and came through the youth set up at Manchester City before signing for EPL new boys Ipswich Town last summer. He's still very young, but it would be a good opportunity to get him around the senior squad. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images