The good news? There’s a chance to banish those painful summer memories in just over a fortnight as the Tartan Army begin their Nations League campaign against Poland and Portugal next month.
Placed in Group A1, Clarke will lead his side into a group that faces a number of Europe’s top clubs and will be relishing the opportunity to test his side against some of the world’s best player. However, with Kieran Tierney, Nathan Patterson, Aaron Hickey are all struggling for fitness ahead of the double header in September, and Ryan Jack and Stuart Armstrong still without a club, Clarke may see the new Nations League campaign as an opportunity to blood new names into his squad.
But which names could be in the frame for their first caps in September? We look at 10 uncapped players who could be set for their call ups next month.
1. Ryan Hardie - Plymouth Argyle
Lyndon Dykes made his injury comeback for Queens Park Rangers during the week, but Scotland still need more firepower. If their Euro 2024 campaign proved anything, it was that they lack something upfront and it would be worth seeing if the 27-year-old could offer something fresh to the frontline. He scored 12 league goals for a Plymouth side who narrowly avoided relegation last season and is already off the mark in 24/25 for the Pilgrims.
2. Luke McCowan - Dundee
Why not? There's an opportunity in midfield and the 26-year-old midfielder has statistically been one of the best in the Scottish Premiership over the last year. Linked to Hibs and Celtic, McCowan is a key performer for a Dundee side that has punched above its weight since being promoted to the top tier in 2023. With Callum McGregor now retired, there is a vacancy.
3. Lennon Miller - Motherwell
If they're good enough, they're old enough, as they say. The 17-year-old Motherwell midfielder plays with a maturity beyond his years and has been linked to Liverpool for a reason. He featured 25 times at Fir Park last year and is an automatic pick for Stuart Kettlewell at the moment. As proven with Billy Gilmour, introducing these teenage talents to the senior squad early can really benefit both themselves, and the squad.
4. Cieran Slicker - Ipswich Town
At some point, Steve Clarke will need to consider introducing some youthfulness to his goalkeeping department. With Craig Gordon now out of the picture, and Liam Kelly accepting a back-up role at Rangers, there's a third choice spot up for grabs. Slicker is Scotland under-21's first choice and came through the youth set up at Manchester City before signing for EPL new boys Ipswich Town last summer. He's still very young, but it would be a good opportunity to get him around the senior squad.