Here are all the latest Scottish transfer headlines, including rumours of big exits at both Rangers and Celtic.

Killie secure youth international

Kilmarnock have confirmed the signing of Scotland under-21 international Jack Burroughs on a season-long loan deal from Coventry City. The defender put pen to paper on a deal at Rugby Park late on Tuesday night and becomes Kilmarnock’s six signing of the summer following the arrival of Bruce Anderson, Stuart Findlay, Oli Bainbridge, Robby McCrorie and Corrie Ndaba. Burroughs, who has been capped by Scotland at various youth levels and can also operate in midfield, spent last season on loan at EFL League One outfit Lincoln City, featuring 29 times for the Imps. He has previous experience of the Scottish Premiership too, having enjoyed a period with Ross County during the 21/22 campaign. The Ayrshire club have confirmed he will wear squad number 2 and is available for Thursday night’s Conference League play-off tie first-leg clash against FC Copenhagen in Denmark.

Club sack ex-SPFL boss and seek ambitious Rangers move

Neil Lennon’s time as Rapid Bucharest boss has came to a premature end after the ex-Celtic manager was sacked just six games into his tenure. The 53-year-old was appointed head coach of the Romanian side in the summer after almost two years away from management but has been dismissed after a poor start to the campaign. Rumours had circulated in Romania that Lennon had been dismissed on Tuesday morning after drawing five and losing one of his first six games in charge of the SuperLiga outfit, with journalist Emanuel Roşu revealing an announcement on his departure was imminent.

The head coach’s sacking from the club was then officially confirmed later that evening, alongside the departure of backroom staff members Iain Brunskill, Andrew Liddell and Kyirakos Televantos. A short statement on club’s website read: “We thank him for all his dedication and energy on the Rapidu bench, especially since he has been through difficult times lately, and we wish him much success in the future." Despite the sacking of Lennon, Rapid Bucharest are set to make an ambitious bid to bring back former player Ianis Hagi from Rangers this summer with the player out of favour at Ibrox, according to a report from Pro Sport.

SNS Group

Rangers eye winger as target nears €6m Euro move

Philippe Clement looks to to have been dealt a big blow in the transfer market after key target Abdallah Sima was reported to be ‘closing in’ on a move to Ligue 1. The former Rangers forward scored 16 goals in all competitions at Ibrox last year after arriving on loan from Brighton. Sima was said to be keen on returning to Glasgow permanently. However, it now looks like the Senegalese international will not make an emotional return to Govan and will instead join Brest, according to reports in England. The French outfit finished in third position last season but suffered a devastating 5-1 opening day home loss to Marseille at the weekend and are now looking to add to their attacking options.

According to sports journalist Charlie Parker-Turner, that has led them to 23-year-old Sima, who is edging closer to a season-long loan deal with an option to buy, thought to be worth €6m. It has also been revealed that Brighton plan to activate the one-year option in Sima’s contract ahead of the loan move being completed. With a move for Sima now seemingly off the table, Clement is hoping he can manufacture a deal for talented Fiorentina winger Josip Brekalo. According to Italian transfer expert Nicolò Schira, the Gers have ‘asked for information’ on the 26-year-old ahead of a potential deal.

Getty Images

Celtic receive £400k boost as trio head for exits

Hoops teenage midfielder Daniel Kelly is set complete his protracted move to Millwall earlier than anticipated after completing a medical with the London club on Tuesday night. The 18-year-old had already agreed a pre-contract move to the EFL Championship side last week with his Celtic Park contract set to expire in December. Celtic would have been due a compensation package for the player, however, it now appears the club are happy to sanction an immediate transfer after agreeing a deal of around £400k for the midfielder.

Celtic could be set for further outgoings this week after Gustaf Lagerbielke emerged as a target for Dutch side Heerenveen, while youngster Matthew Anderson has been eyed by EFL League One outfit Reading on a season-long loan deal. It is understood the Hoops are happy for Anderson to leave the club in order to gain first team football after impressing in Celtic’s summer tour of America.

Daniel Kelly in Scottish Cup Quarter Final action for Celtic in March | SNS Group

Dessers ‘rejects’ transfer