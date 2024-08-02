The Scotland defender has been linked to both Rangers and Celtic this summer. | SNS Group



Rangers and Celtic have been touted as a potential destination for him, but now it appears that Scotland international centre-back Scott McKenna is set to play his football on the continent next season after a surprise move was touted.

The defender, who played for Scotland at Euro 2024, has been a free agent since his release from Nottingham Forest at the end of last season and has been on the look-out for a new club after admitting he found being a free agent was “a bit strange”.

“It is the first time I have been in this situation,” he told the Press and Journal recently. “You are training yourself and trying to keep fit when other teams are back on pre-season. The season will start for different leagues in the next week or two. I just need to trust the process and I’m sure something will come up in the next few weeks."

The ex-Aberdeen defender had enjoyed a successful spell at Forest after joining the club from Aberdeen in 2020, helping them to win promotion from the EFL Championship just two years later. However, he fell out of favour at the City Ground last year and moved to Danish outfit FC Copenhagen before seeing his contract come to an end in the Midlands.

McKenna has since been strongly mooted with a return to the Scottish Premiership, with both Rangers and Celtic reported to have kept tabs on the 27-year-old, while Hull City and Cardiff City were also said to be pushing to complete a move for the big centre-half. However, according to Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto, McKenna is now closing in on a move to La Liga outfit Las Palmas.