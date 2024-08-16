Adam Idah's reported £9.5million move to Celtic has been the biggest transfer of the summer so far. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Here is when the Scottish Premiership transfer window will slam shut - including the final date Rangers, Celtic and rivals can sign players.

The transfer deadline for the Scottish Premiership summer transfer window is creeping up on team’s across the country , with Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen and many other top-flight clubs still aiming to push through some last minute transfers before the SPFL transfer window slams shut.

Rangers’ summer rebuild under Philippe Clement has seen a huge number of incomings and outgoings at Ibrox, while in the capital, Steven Naismith’s Hearts have also been very active, bringing in a host of new players this summer. David Gray’s Hibs have been fairly busy too, introducing nine new faces to the Easter Road crowd - including £600,000 forward Kieron Bowie and Celtic loanee Kwon Hyeok-kyu.

Champions Celtic were largely quiet in the window, with the trio of Kasper Schmeichel, Viljami Sinisalo and Paulo Bernardo the only signings made by Brendan Rodgers in the early stages of the window. However, with the big money capture of Adam Idah now completed, Celtic have become the league’s biggest spenders.. Aberdeen could also be set for a flurry of activity as they plan to use the £6.8million windfall from the sale of Bojan Miovski to Girona.

With time still left in the window though, twists and turns are to be expected, with activity anticipated as the deadline approaches in the Scottish Premiership - but when does the summer transfer window officially slam shut?

When does the 24/25 transfer window close in the Scottish Premiership?

The Scottish Premiership transfer window officially opened on Friday 14 June 2024, the exact same day that Euro 2024 began with Germany vs Scotland.

Similar to several of Europe’s elite leagues, the Scottish Premiership transfer window officially closes on Friday, 30 August 2024 at 11pm. This is slightly earlier than the last few windows, which have shut at midnight.

Can you sign players after the transfer window is shut?

Some deals do run right up to the window closing. In this instance a ‘deal sheet’ can be submitted to the league. This means if a deal is agreed between two clubs late in the day, additional time may be given by the Scottish FA to complete and submit relevant documentation and paperwork. This can be sent to authorities to indicate the transfer agreement has been reached. This gives clubs an additional two hours to complete all remaining paperwork that would conclude the deal.

Other examples include:

League agreements: Clubs are able to agree transfer with teams from other leagues that have closed transfer windows, and then complete the deals once their own window opens

Free agents: The first exception is that of free agents. If a player is without a club and available as a free agent, clubs in Scotland are able to sign and register the player without an exception.