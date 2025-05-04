Bologna held by Juventus as top-four fight gets serious

Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson returned to the Bologna starting XI for the first time in over a month, but he was unable to drive the Rossoblu to a key victory in their quest for Champions League football.

Former Aberdeen and Hamilton Accies man Ferguson, who has recently returned to full fitness following a thigh issue, played the full match against fellow Serie A top-four hopefuls Juventus at the Stadio Renato dell’Arra as the spoils were shared in an entertaining 1-1 draw. French forward Kephren Thuram put the visitors ahead on nine minutes, but Bologna responded strongly after the break and levelled on 54 minutes through Swiss midfielder Remo Freuler.

The result was not, however, good news for Bologna as they look to finish in the top four of Italy’s top flight for the second year running. With just three games remaining in the campaign, Bologna sit seventh in a titanic battle to reach the Champions League.

Lewis Ferguson started for Bologna against Juventus. | Getty Images

Napoli, Internazionale and Atalanta look booked for the top three, but five teams are in the running for fourth place. Juventus, Roma and Lazio are all on 63 points, with Juve currently fourth due to a superior goal difference. Bologna come next on 62 points, with eighth-placed Fiorentina still with a shot on 59 points.

Bologna are at the San Siro next Friday night when they face AC Milan, and will hope to put pressure on their rivals. Lazio take on Juventus the following day at the Stadio Olimpico, Fiorentina are at Venezia and Roma have a tough assignment away to Atalanta.

Meanwhile, Ferguson’s Scotland teammate Che Adams has emerged as a transfer target for Birmingham City as speculation mounts over his future at Torino.

Adams swapped English football for Serie A last summer after his contract with Southampton expired. The 28-year-old has become a first-team regular for manager Paolo Vanoli since moving to Turin, netting ten goals in 35 appearances across all competitions. However, talk of a move back to one of his former clubs has surfaced.

Adams ‘is a wanted man’

According to Talksport, Adams is one of several transfer targets for the Blues, who secured the EFL League One title last month and are expected to spend big upon their return to the Championship. Manager Chris Davies wants to add more firepower to his squad and Adams, who spent three years at St Andrew’s between 2016 and 2019, is reportedly on their shortlist.

It is claimed that Adams is keen for a return to English football, although as he has two years on his Torino contract, Birmingham would be required to spent a significant fee for the forward, who helped Southampton to promotion last term.