Scotland need a refresh - here is team and formation Steve Clarke should play in Denmark

Major decisions to be made on goalkeeper, Hickey and striker position

The start of a new World Cup campaign feels like a good time to usher in a new look for Scotland.

Not a new head coach, of course, although some may have wanted one. Steve Clarke has been in situ for 68 games and will reach 74 over the course of the next 10 weeks - surpassing Craig Brown's record of 71 in the process. Whether he goes beyond that mark is likely to depend on the outcome of the next six matches, however, his legacy as the manager who ended Scotland’s 23-year wait for a major finals with appearances at Euro 2020 and Euro 2024 is forever secure.

There will be changes in the dugout, though, for the opening Group C game in Denmark on Friday in a section which also includes Greece and Belarus.

Head coach Steve Clarke, assistant coach Steven Naismith and set piece coach Andrew Hughes during a Scotland training session at The City Stadium. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

There is a return for Steven Naismith who has been reappointed as Clarke's assistant after stepping down in 2023 to manage Hearts. He takes the place of John Carver while Andrew Hughes has also been drafted in as set piece coach, the same role he currently performs for Leicester City.

What many of the Tartan Army would like to see at the Parken Stadium, however, is a refresh on the pitch after enduring some tough watches involving the national side. A 3-1 defeat to Iceland in June and the 3-0 defeat to Greece in March - both at Hampden - are fresh in the memory and will have given Clarke plenty to ponder over how he approaches the challenge of getting Scotland to a first World Cup since 1998.

Scotland's last three away fixtures make for better reading. All were victories - 2-1 in Poland, 1-0 in Greece and 4-0 in Liechtenstein - although the latter must be taken in context against opposition as limited as they come at this level.

The common denominator in all three games was playing a back four. This change to Clarke's system since Euro 2024 has given Scotland a more balanced look all across the pitch with the return to a back five against Iceland providing an ugly reminder of those dysfunctional displays in Germany last summer. Scotland have surely moved beyond the days of basing the whole set-up on accommodating both Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney in the team. Clarke must pick one or the other, and with Tierney still searching for peak fitness at Celtic, Robertson, as team captain, gets the nod, despite losing his status as Liverpool’s first-choice left back to new arrival Milos Kerkez.

Centre-back is one area where the team could benefit from a change. Grant Hanley and John Souttar as a partnership have done okay, with Hanley coping admirably with the demands of international football despite a lack of club minutes. But Scott McKenna - now starring with Dinamo Zagreb after a season in La Liga with Las Palmas - is more natural fit at left centre-back and at 28 is five years younger than Hanley, who has been used primarily as back-up by Hibs since his summer arrival at Easter Road following a season spent sitting on the bench of both Norwich and Birmingham.

Aaron Hickey hasn't played for Scotland since a 2-0 defeat to Spain in Seville in October 2023. | SNS Group

Hickey conundrum

Right-back is a tricky one. It may feel too soon to start Aaron Hickey given he is still being managed carefully by Brentford after nearly two years on the sidelines but his quality is undoubted. Clarke could be tempted to give him either the first hour or the last half hour. Max Johnston or Tony Ralston are the other choices, although there are reports the Celtic right-back could be set to pull out with an injury.

Who plays behind the back four is arguably Clarke's biggest dilemma with Hearts' Zander Clark the only goalkeeper to have played any regular minutes this season, but without looking too convincing. Liam Kelly played once for Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup and conceded twice to Alloa, while Angus Gunn - the number one for Scotland when fit since his debut in March 2023 - hasn't played at all since signing for Nottingham Forest. Gunn, however, is probably the better of the three custodians and, with more caps under his belt, should play.

The Scotland midfield is packed with top players but it might be time to try something different. Ryan Christie has been hailed as one of the top midfielders in the Premier League as a deep-sitting number six at Bournemouth. Clarke has so far resisted using him in such a role but given how flat the midfield was against Iceland and Greece, it feels like a change could provide a missing spark.

Scott McTominay has picked up where he left off with Napoli last season. | Getty Images

Scott McTominay - Ballon d’Or nominee - will be the first name on Clarke’s teamsheet and should be deployed in the same advanced midfield role where he is so effective for Napoli. John McGinn can also provide drive and a goal threat from left midfield. Lewis Ferguson hasn’t featured off the bench for Bologna yet this season as he eases into the new campaign after nursing a calf injury in pre-season so seems unlikely to be in contention for a start.

The return of Ben Gannon-Doak is a major boost with the £25million Bournemouth man having made a significant difference to Scotland's attacking threat during his six caps to date. Scotland look far more dangerous when he is on the pitch playing on the right.

Which leads us to the striker position where Kieron Bowie is pushing hard for a first Scotland start after a strong start to the season with Hibs. He has led the line superbly for Hibs away from home in Europe with the sort of selfless displays that Clarke looks for in his frontman. On top of that, he has already scored an early contender for the Puskas award. Bowie is currently outperforming Dykes and Che Adams - who has been benched by Torino since the start of the season - so Clarke should take the brave decision to start the 22-year-old in Copenhagen, where a point or three would be most welcome to take into the match against Belarus in Hungary on Monday.