Scotland under-21s boss delivers glowing verdict on ex-Rangers kid but bemoans lack of cutting edge

Scotland under-21s head coach Scot Gemmill has warned his young guns that there is no more room for error in their quest to qualify for the 2027 European Championship after losing 2-0 to Portugal at Fir Park on Tuesday night.

Goals either side of half-time from Rodrigo Mora (19) and Roger Fernandes (55) saw the visitors run out comfortable winners in the qualifying clash despite going down to 10 men in the 72nd minute, as the young Scots fell to a second consecutive qualifying defeat in Motherwell. The defeat leaves them second from bottom in Group B.

With next month’s qualifying double header against Gibraltar and Azerbaijan now falling into the category of must-win for Gemmill’s squad, the Scotland boss knows his side need six points to keep alive their hopes of ending a 29-year wait to qualify for the tournament.

“We knew it was the case,” said Gemmill. “We have to try to compete. I felt it was competitive. We know at this level you have to take chances. From the coaching perspective and attitude to do what we’d asked there was a lot of really good stuff.

“In terms of the structure and shape of the team, we played a different way. With the shape we played the first goal shouldn’t have happened. We have to get pressure in that area and the players know it was an error. We were punished with the smallest player on the pitch scoring a header. The second goal as well, with the timing.”

It could be have been different had former Rangers youngster Dire Mebude took Scotland’s best chance of the game just after the half-hour mark. Great work by Kristi Montgomery resulted in him winning the ball in midfield, driving from his own half, and laying the ball off to the Westerlo striker on the penalty spot, only for the forward to see his effort blocked by Joao Carvalho in the opposition net.

