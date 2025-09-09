The Rangers youngster has been praised for his early season impact

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers head coach Russell Martin has been told there is at least one bright spot that he can celebrate, despite a challenging start to his Ibrox reign.

The Glasgow giants have suffered their worst start to a league campaign since 1983, with new head coach Martin yet to win a single league game. A 9-1 aggregate thrashing against Club Brugge in the Champions League playoffs last month also did little to alleviate the rising pressure on the new Ibrox boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sitting as low as seventh ahead of their crunch clash with Hearts this Saturday, a large section of the support are already calling for his departure just three months on from his appointment.

Rangers boss Russell Martin has led the team to their worst start to a season since 1983. | Getty Images

However, former Gers favourite Kris Boyd believes the emergence of rising star Findlay Curtis is offering a chink of light at Ibrox, with a number of impressive cameos catching the attention of the Ibrox faithful. The teenager has already bagged three goals this season, and Boyd believes he is proving to be a perfect example of what the club’s young stars can achieve if given an opportunity at senior level.

“I think it’s amazing to see a young player like Findlay getting a chance with the first team,” said Boyd. “He has grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Rangers have a great academy full of talent, and it’s nice to see them getting an opportunity to train and get around the first team.

“Findlay is a player who you can tell works ever so hard, and he is getting rewarded for his hard work. You can tell he’s a good kid, and he is enjoying where his career is at the moment. He could end up having to go out on loan this season if he wants regular minutes, but he won’t be worrying about that now. Right now, Rangers need him off the bench, and he has contributed with three goals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Named in the squad for Scotland under-21’s international double header this last week, Curtis could be handed his first start for Scot Gemmill’s side against Portugal at Fir Park on Tuesday evening, and Boyd believes he will head into the game full of confidence after proving how valuable he can be to Rangers’ season in the early throes of the new campaign.

“Crucially for Rangers, he is a great example of a great pathway between the academy and the first team,” Boyd told Best New Bingo Sites. “Which is extremely important. It gives all the other academy players a boost as they can see it is possible if they work hard, opportunities will come.