19-year-old midfielder has joined band of Scots in Italy

Lennon Miller is looking forward to continuing his development in Italy on and off the pitch after adding to his Scotland cap collection as a substitute in Monday night’s 2-0 victory over Belarus.

The 19-year-old midfielder replaced Scott McTominay in the final minute of normal time to make his third appearance for the national team in their 2026 World Cup qualifier in Hungary.

A counter from striker Che Adams and an own goal from defender Zakhar Volkov left Steve Clarke’s men with four Group C points from six in their bid to make the finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Miller moved from Motherwell to Serie A side Udinese on a five-year deal for a Well club record fee – reported to be £4.75million – in August and is loving life.

Lennon Miller made a late substitute appearance for Scotland in the World Cup qualifying victory over Belarus at the ZTE Arena in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary. | PA

“I’m really enjoying it,” he said. “Obviously I’ve only been there a couple of weeks now and kind of settling in, so I need to find places, I need to find a car, I need to do all that stuff. So it takes time but hopefully that gets sorted soon.

“I’ve learned a lot about myself, living (by) myself and stuff like that so I’ve learned a lot on and off the pitch to become better every day and that’s what I’m trying to do. And I need to catch up with a bit of fitness because I missed a week of pre-season, so I need to catch up on that and then hopefully we can kick on.

“Not started Italian lessons yet, but you pick up loads when you’re in training every day, so I’m getting there and hopefully I can start lessons soon. All the boys and the manager speak English anyway so all the meetings and stuff are in English, which definitely helps. But I want to learn the language as well. That’s a part of the reason I went there, so I’ll try and learn that as soon as I can.”

Scotland's Lennon Miller greets manager Steve Clarke after his late substitute appearance against Belarus. | PA

With Torino striker Adams, Napoli midfield duo McTominay and Billy Gilmour, and Josh Doig of Sassuolo also plying their trade in Italy, Miller is not a Scot alone in a foreign land.

“I know it’s brilliant,” he said. “I’ve struck up a good friendship with the Italian boys so it’ll be weird playing against them and it’s one I’m really looking forward to.”

Miller’s football education is also being supplemented on international duty.

He said: “I’m learning what the boys do on and off the pitch and I’m just trying to learn as much I can from every single one of them. I feel like I’ve become a better player.”

