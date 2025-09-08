Scotland reaction: 'Outstanding' duo, Billy Gilmour critique and small surprise for Steve Clarke

Head coach content after four points from six in quest for World Cup

Steve Clarke pronounced himself satisfied with an opening World Cup qualifying double header that has seen Scotland secure what few might have thought possible.

The Scotland manager has a habit of bouncing back. Two clean sheets and four points from two difficult away assignments against Denmark and Belarus mean the Scots can look forward to a crunch double header next month against Greece and Belarus again with confidence. The positive results have helped restore Clarke’s reputation following a 3-1 aggregate Nations League play-off defeat to Greece earlier year and a worrying home friendly loss against Iceland in May.

Clarke can now set his sights on gaining some revenge against Greece at Hampden in the first of two crucial games when it comes to Scotland’s hopes of ending their long World Cup exile. They will be very different encounters compared to the 2-0 win over Belarus in Zalaegerszeg, which was played in eerie silence bar the intermittent shouts from players. No fans were allowed in but around 50 or so Scotland fans gathered outside the stadium nevertheless.

Scotland's Ben Gannon-Doak greets Scotland manager Steve Clarke following the win over Belarus. | PA

“It’s a night you’ll probably never forget anyway because you expect to play World Cup qualifiers away from home in front of a hostile crowd and a difficult atmosphere,” said Clarke afterwards. “But you just didn’t have that tonight. Football is for fans and when we drove into the stadium tonight there was a wee group of Tartan Army there to walk us into the stadium.

“Then, when we kicked off, there was somebody over in the corner trying to shout in through the fence! That tells you what it means to them.

“It’s just disappointing that we can’t get supporters into a game like this and I’m sure it’s disappointing for Belarus as well. Hopefully we’ll now sell out the next two games because four points from the opening two games should make sure Hampden is rocking next month.

Scotland ‘have a lot of thinking and work to do’

“We’ve had two tough games and Belarus were a tough nut to crack tonight. They’ll be a tough nut to crack at Hampden as well. And we know the Greeks are good because the last time they came to Hampden they beat us comfortably. So we have a lot of thinking and a lot of work to do before the next one.”

Clarke has been given plenty of welcome problems. Ben Gannon-Doak came in for only his fourth competitive start and gave the Belarusian defence a torrid time. Scott McKenna replaced a manager’s favourite in Grant Hanley and excelled. Billy Gilmour was also excellent in midfield after missing out against the Danes on Friday.

Belarus right back Sergei Karpovich was replaced at half time having been run ragged by Gannon-Doak.

Che Adams opened the scoring for Scotland against Belarus. | PA

“We had over 75 per cent possession so you know you’re going to have a lot of the ball,” said Clarke. “Billy can influence the game and that’s what he did. Ben gives us that threat in behind, that little bit of dribbling which is a dying art in the game and he can go past a player which opens the game up.

“So that was good. But Scott McKenna came in at the back and he was outstanding, him and John Souttar. Outstanding again. We have to build our campaign on conceding as few goals as possible and then hopefully we can nick a few at the other end.”

Scotland must also now build on four points, which many felt would represent a more than promising start prior to the two games. “That’s what it is. A solid start,” said Clarke. “That’s a very good description. It’s nothing to get carried away with, it’s nothing to get excited about, because we know we’re going to need more points to qualify for the World Cup. We can be pleased with the work we have done in this camp but we have to be ready for another big camp next month. Two home games and we have to add more points.”

He admitted he had been taken aback by the result in Athens, where Denmark beat Greece 3-0. The Danes are now top of Group from Scotland on goals scored.