New Celtic winger Sebastian Tounekti capped off a whirlwind seven days by being part of the Tunisia squad that has sealed qualification for next summer’s World Cup.

Tounekti joined Celtic from Swedish side Hammarby exactly a week ago for a fee in excess of £5 million and due to his transfer deadline day move, he was left out of the Tunisia squad for Friday’s 3-0 win over Liberia.

However, Tounekti returned to the matchday squad on Monday for their Group H match away at Equatorial Guinea, knowing that a victory in Malabo would take them to next summer’s finals in the Americas.

Celtic's Sebastian Tounekti will be at the World Cup next summer with Tunisia. | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

The 23-year-old came on after 88 minutes with the score deadlocked, but four minutes into stoppage time, Tunisia grabbed the win when midfielder Mohamed Ben Romdhane netted the crucial goal.

Tounekti will now head to Glasgow to meet up with his new Celtic teammates ahead of their Premiership match away to Kilmarnock on Sunday afternoon.

It was not such a good evening for another Celtic player in Benjamin Nygren, who came on as a 62nd-minute substitute for Sweden as they lost 2-0 away to Kosovo. The Swedes now sit third in Group B after two matches on a damaging night in Pristina.

Meanwhile, former Rangers striker Hamza Igamane continued his excellent form since leaving Ibrox by scoring his second goal in three days for Morocco as they cruised to a 2-0 win over Zambia.

Igamane bagged a brace on his Lille debut after being signed for £10.4m and then netted his first goal for his country last Friday after coming off the bench in a 5-0 victory over Niger that clinched their place in the World Cup.

The 22-year-old was handed a start in attack for Morocco in Ndola and landed a fine long-range strike on 47 minutes to add to an earlier effort from Youssef En Neysiri.

Hibs midfielder Miguel Chaiwa played the full match for the Zambians and he will now head back to Easter Road to prepare for Saturday’s league match at home to Dundee United.

It was a better evening for one of Chaiwa’s clubmates in Ugandan defender Jordan Obita, who helped the Cranes defeat Somalia 2-0 in Kampala to keep their World Cup hopes alive. They remain second in Group G, four points behind leaders Algeria.