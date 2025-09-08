Scotland player ratings: The classy operator, box of tricks, referee's pet and plenty 8/10s

Scotland posted their first win of this World Cup qualifying campaign with a 2-0 win over Belarus in Hungary.

The Scots built on their impressive performance away to Denmark on Friday, when they drew 0-0 in Copenhagen, by prevailing over the Belarussians at an eerie ZTE Arena in Zalaegerszeg, with the game being played behind closed doors at a neutral venue.

Scotland took their time in breaking down the hosts, but eventually snapped the deadlock on 43 minutes when Che Adams slid in to convert from close range after a header across goal from Scott McTominay.

The game was sealed on 65 minutes when Belarus defender Zakhar Volkov poked the ball past his own keeper after Billy Gilmour headed an excellent Adams through-ball across goal.

Scotland now have four points in Group C ahead of facing Greece on October 9 and then Belarus on October 12, both back at Hampden Park.

1 . Angus Gunn Early moment of concern when one of his clearances from a tricky Robertson back-pass was blocked by Malashevich. Did well later in half to sweep up a dangerous long ball and then made an excellent save to deny Ebong with his legs. Grew in confidence after that and can be pleased with his composed performance. 8 | PA Photo Sales

2 . Max Johnston First competitive start for Scotland as he came in for Hickey at right-back. Was beaten by Ebong for the Belarussians' only chance of note, but otherwise had a largely unflustered performance defensively. Played his part in the opener and was always willing to support attacks. Came off for Hickey. 7 | PA Photo Sales

3 . John Souttar Excellent clearing header on 18 minutes to deal with a wicked Piachenin delivery. Pinged by referee Dabanovic in the first half for being too aggressive in aerial duels - the Montenegrin official appeared unhappy with the Rangers defender using his hands to propel him. Nevertheless, the Rangers stopper had a straightforward evening. 7 | PA Photo Sales

4 . Scott McKenna The Dinamo Zagreb defender was preferred to Grant Hanley, who played so well against Denmark, primarily because he is better with the ball at his feet and slightly quicker in playing a higher line. He did his job just fine, albeit against a largely limited front line from Belarus. 7 | PA Photo Sales