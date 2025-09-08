Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland might face tougher examinations but they will rarely experience such unusual and discombobulating ones. It was satisfying to get out of this quiet corner of Hungary with a win given the circumstances.

The match will always have its place in the history books due to the context. No fans meant there was no one present bar coaching staff and SFA officials to cheer Che Adams’ 43rd-minute opener in a game that won’t live long otherwise in the memory. An own goal from Zakhar Volkov midway through the second half extinguished the possibility of a Belarus comeback, although Scotland had already begun to assert their authority by then following a challenging start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wherever it takes us, whatever it takes,” read one Tartan Army banner hung on the gates outside by excluded Scotland fans, who numbered around 50. They hadn’t been able to charm their way in but one shout of “C’mon Scotland!” from someone standing outside pierced the lull between the anthems.

Che Adams celebrate his opening goal for Scotland against Belarus. | PA

Football without fans means nothing so it feels a bit contradictory to acclaim a priceless three points. But that’s exactly what this felt like for Scotland, particularly given events in Greece where Denmark posted a shock 3-0 win. The goalless draw in Copenhagen on Friday night has now accumulated perhaps even greater significance. What a pleasing opening doubleheader it’s been for Scotland, who are below new group leaders Denmark by dint of a single goal. Clarke’s side had other chances here but such a solid victory will nevertheless provide plenty of succour before the Greeks come calling at Hampden next month, as will the excellent display from man of the match Ben Gannon-Doak on just his fourth competitive start. The returning Scott McKenna, too, was a rock at the back.

“Welcome home,” read the board at the front entrance of the ZTE Arena in Zalaegerszeg. Belarus manager Carlos Alos had thanked the Hungarian FA for their hospitality on the eve of the game while acknowledging his preference not to be there. Disinterested passers-by mingled with those Tartan Army conscripts who had made the trip despite knowing they wouldn't gain entry. They roared in the Scotland team bus before being asked to disperse by the local police.

Scotland have been involved in a game where the opposition didn’t turn up and of course there were the Covid years, but this still felt like a new level of surreal for a team despatched to a city in a remote area of Hungary to play a World Cup qualifier against a country barred from playing at home. The trick for the players was not to let it affect them. Even the kick off felt a bit…..low key. This was a hugely important fixture on the hoped-for road to North America.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belarus were stubborn for much of first half

Unlike against Denmark, when Scotland hit the ball immediately long amid a crescendo of noise in the Parken stadium, it was rolled back by Adams and Scotland started doing what they hoped would be the dominant feature of the game by building possession.

That was all well and good. However, the hope was they might create some chances too. Belarus were clearly determined to shut up shop following Friday’s 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Greece. In the time that it took the Greeks to score three of their goals, which was just 21 minutes, Scotland had barely created a chance and were struggling to find any fluency amid plenty of close physical attention from the Belarusians, who were perhaps fortunate to finish with eleven men on the pitch.

Gannon-Doak was the main hope when it came to unlocking the door. He showed Sergei Karpovich a clean pair of heels in the opening two minutes and he continued to be a source of attacking intent to the extent that a traumatised Karpovich was replaced at half-time.

Scotland's Ben Gannon-Doak (left) greets Andy Robertson following the win. | PA

It was fascinating to note and indeed hear, since it’s so rare to have the opportunity at this level, the on-pitch dialogue and shouts from the sidelines. Clarke was surprisingly quiet. Perhaps he knew it was all under control. Not everyone shared such confidence if that is what it was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Linesman, it is football not handball!” shouted McGinn after Kiryl Pyachenin executed a glaringly illegal throw-in, something the Belarus full-back did on more than one occasion. But he also had the first effort on target, after 17 minutes, which Angus Gunn dealt with low to his right. Scotland responded moment later after more Gannon-Doak trickery. Gilmour’s eventual shot was hit into the ground and Fedor Lapoukhov was able to gather. Scotland were beginning to threaten but Belarus couldn’t be discounted. Their skipper, the big No. 9 Maks Ebong who plays in Kazakhstan with Astana, burst through on goal after Max Johnston was caught sleeping. Fortunately Gunn was alert and blocked at his near post.

Johnston had been better at the other end when setting up McTominay, who poked wide. The Napoli midfielder had a part to play in the goal, which came at the right time just two minutes before the interval. He peeled off to head McGinn’s cross across goal and the alert Adams was already on the move in anticipation to slide the ball home.

It was the breakthrough Scotland needed on a night that had looked like it had the potential to turn into an almighty struggle, perhaps with the consequence of knocking Clarke’s side off course completely. But a headed own goal from Volkov soothed any of those fears 20 minutes into the second half with the assist being a smart Gilmour header – yes, header – from Adams’ cross.