Denmark silence Greece to blow Scotland's group wide open as Man Utd reject comes up trumps

Danes respond to Scotland draw with big win over Greeks in World Cup quest

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Denmark showed why they are top seeds in World Cup qualifying Group C by recovering from their goalless draw at home to Scotland by posting an excellent 3-0 win over Greece.

The Danes headed to Piraeus smarting from the 0-0 stalemate at the Parken Stadion against Scotland on Friday, which drew criticism from pundits and media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In contrast, the Greeks were buoyant after their 5-1 win at home to Belarus, with many installing them as favourites for the group on the back of that statement result.

Denmark celebrate their big win over Greece. | AFP via Getty Images

However, Brian Riemer’s Denmark arrived in Greece intent on atoning for that draw against the Scots and they quickly took control of the match at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium.

The Danes almost took the lead on the half-hour mark when Andreas Skov Olsen hit the post but just moments later, they had the ball in the net.

Denmark captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg won the ball back from the Greeks 30 yards from their goal and played it into Mikkel Damsgaard, who turned on to his right foot and curled an excellent strike from distance beyond goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greece rallied after the break, but Denmark grabbed the all-important second goal when centre-half Andreas Christensen strode forward fired home from the edge of the penalty box to give the visitors breathing space.

With Greece on the ropes, Denmark were able to pick them off as they searched for a way back into the match and they landed a third when striker Rasmus Hojlund, on loan at Napoli from Manchester United, rounded off the scoring on 81 minutes when tapping in after Patrick Dorgu’s effort had hit the post.