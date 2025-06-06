Scotland celebrate John Souttar's goal against Iceland. Cr: SNS Group.Scotland celebrate John Souttar's goal against Iceland. Cr: SNS Group.
Scotland player ratings vs Iceland: The stunted force, bag of nerves, the unlikely creator and nightmare 2/10

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 6th Jun 2025, 21:49 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 22:00 BST

Here’s how The Scotsman rated the Scotland players out of 10 in the international friendly defeat to Iceland at Hampden.

Scotland’s limp performance was punished by a clinical Iceland side as the visitors ran out comfortable 3-1 winners in Friday night’s international friendly at Hampden Park.

The atmosphere was subdued at Hampden, and the mood didn’t improve when Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn was forced off with an ankle injury after just six minutes. His replacement Cieran Slicker, making his Scotland debut, endured a night to forget, being at fault for all three Iceland goals.

Andri Guðjohnsen fired the visitors into the lead on eight minutes with a sumptuous strike from the edge of the area after Slicker’s weak pass out was pounced upon - and the groans from the crowd were audible.

Scotland, however, levelled on 26 minutes. An outstanding corner for Max Johnston found John Souttar and he planted home only his second international goal from close range.

Iceland took the lead just before half time. A comedy of errors in the home defence resulted in Lewis Ferguson bundling the ball into his own net after Slicker failed to command his area on the stroke of half-time as Steve Clarke’s side went in behind.

It would get even worse on 52 minutes when Victor Pálsson’s header went straight through the hands of Slicker. George Hirst then saw a goal disallowed for offside to complete a miserable night for the Tartan Army.

Here’s how The Scotsman rated the performance of each player in the 3-1 defeat to Iceland at Hampden Park.

Hard to judge. Appeared to injure his ankle in the first few minutes of the game when collecting a ball, and was taken off after just six minutes. A worrying knock for a player currently out of contract.

1. GK: Angus Gunn - 5

Hard to judge. Appeared to injure his ankle in the first few minutes of the game when collecting a ball, and was taken off after just six minutes. A worrying knock for a player currently out of contract.

It was home debut that showed promise. Grabbed an excellent assist on his first start, planting a corner directly onto the head of Souttar. Was Scotland's surprise creative outlet thanks to his dangerous inswinging corner technique. His cross for Hirst just before the mark was superb. Scotland's top performer.

2. RWB: Max Johnston - 7

It was home debut that showed promise. Grabbed an excellent assist on his first start, planting a corner directly onto the head of Souttar. Was Scotland's surprise creative outlet thanks to his dangerous inswinging corner technique. His cross for Hirst just before the mark was superb. Scotland's top performer.

Took his goal really, powering home from close range, but part of a defence that had a really poor night.

3. RCB: John Souttar - 5

Took his goal really, powering home from close range, but part of a defence that had a really poor night.

Lost three of his six ground duels, and his passing was too often aimless and hopeful, with not one of five of his long passes reaching a Scotland shirt.

4. CB: Grant Hanley - 4

Lost three of his six ground duels, and his passing was too often aimless and hopeful, with not one of five of his long passes reaching a Scotland shirt.

