Clarke selects group for friendlies against Iceland and Liechtenstein

Hibs striker Kieron Bowie has been called into the Scotland squad for the first time after national team head coach Steve Clarke picked 25 players for next month’s friendlies against Iceland and Liechtenstein.

Clarke was at Easter Road to watch Bowie score for Hibs against Rangers and was no doubt impressed by the 22-year-old, who has previously been a mainstay for the under-21 squad. The former Raith and Fulham hitman joined Hibs last summer and despite suffering a serious hamstring issue, has helped the Easter Road side finish third in the Premiership.

Bowie is one of five forwards named in the squad alongside Torino’s Che Adams, Middlesbrough hitman Tommy Conway, Ipswich’s George Hirst and Hearts teenager James Wilson, who won his first cap for Scotland back in March.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has named his latest Scotland squad. | SNS Group

Wilson’s club teammate Craig Gordon misses out, however, with the 42-year-old having been sidelined by injury for Hearts’ last three leagues matches. Angus Gunn, who is a free agent after leaving Norwich this summer, Kilmarnock’s Robby McCrorie and Ipswich’s Cieran Slicker are the three goalkeepers in the squad.

Uncapped left-sided defender Josh Doig returns to set-up after helping Sassuolo wing Serie B, while Everton’s Nathan Patterson is back after more than a year’s absence due to hamstring issues. Grant Hanley (Birmingham), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq), Max Johnston (Sturm Graz), Scott McKenna (Las Palmas), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), captain Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers) and Celtic-bound Kieran Tierney make up the defenders.

Miller keeps his place

Teenager Lennon Miller, fresh from winning the young player of the year awards, keeps his place after a stellar season with Motherwell in midfield. Rangers’ Connor Barron is included alongside regular call-ups Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay (both Napoli), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna) and John McGinn (Aston Villa). Ryan Christie of Bournemouth and Kenny McLean of Norwich are both injured. West Ham’s Andy Irving keeps his spot in the midfield ranks.

Other notable omissions include Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland and Aberdeen hitman Kevin Nisbet, while Birmingham’s Lyndon Dykes and Brentford right-back Aaron Hickey remain short of match fitness. Celtic left-back Greg Taylor has also been left out.

Scotland welcome Iceland to Hampden on Friday, June 6 before heading to Vaduz to face Liechtenstein on Monday, June 9. The two friendlies are Scotland’s last warm-up matches before World Cup qualifying begins later this year.

Scotland squad in full

Goalkeepers: Angus Gunn (Norwich), Robby McCrorie (Kilmarnock), Cieran Slicker (Ipswich).

Defenders: Josh Doig (Sassuolo), Grant Hanley (Birmingham), Jack Hendry (Al Etiffaq), Max Johnston (Sturm Graz), Scott McKenna (Las Palmas), Nathan Patterson (Everton), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Connor Barron (Rangers), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Billy Gilmour (Napoli), Andy Irving (West Ham), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Scott McTominay (Napoli), Lennon Miller (Motherwell).