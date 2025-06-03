What channel is Scotland v Iceland on? TV details, live stream and highlights for international friendly
Scotland return to action for the first time since their Nations League relegation in March this week as they Iceland at Hampden Park in the first of two international friendlies.
Set to be used as a warmup for the upcoming World Cup 2026 qualifiers, Steve Clarke’s squad will welcome Arnar Gunnlaugsson and his team to Glasgow, before jetting off to Lichtenstein on Monday in another international friendly prior to their next competitive fixtures, which begin in September.
Clarke has included a number of new faces in the squad, with Hibs striker Kieron Bowie, Sassuolo left-back Josh Doig, Rangers’ Connor Barron, West Ham United's Andy Irving and Motherwell’s Lennon Miller all in line for their first Scotland cap, though Ryan Porteous, Kenny McLean and Greg Taylor are all missing from the Tartan Army squad.
Looking to catch every minute of the game live on TV, or streaming? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kick-off:
Scotland v Iceland match details
The international friendly between Scotland and Iceland takes place on Friday, June 6 at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.
Scotland v Iceland TV channel
The final game of the SWPL season has been chosen for live broadcast coverage by the BBC, who have made the game available to watch via BBC One Scotland. Coverage begins at 7.30pm.
Scotland v Iceland live stream
For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, the game will stream the game via the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sports Website.
Global coverage:
International viewers can also in to the match through various other broadcasters (via LiveSoccerTV)
- Argentina: Disney+ Premium Argentina
- Austria: DAZN Austria
- Belgium: DAZN Belgium
- Canada: DAZN Canada
- Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
- Estonia: Go3 Extra Sports Estonia
- Finland: MTV Katsomo
- Germany: DAZN Germany
- Hungary: Match4
- Iceland: Viaplay Iceland, Stöð 2 Sport
- Japan: DAZN Japan
- Latvia: Go3 Extra Sports Latvia
- Lithuania: Go3 Extra Sports Lithuania
- Mexico: Sky+Sky Sports Mexico
- Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 6
- Norway: TV 2 Play
- Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 5
- Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
- Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland
- Turkey: Exxen
- USA: ViX
Scotland v Iceland team news
Regular number one Craig Gordon is ruled out of the squad through injury, so Angus Gunn is expected to make his return to the starting XI against Iceland. Goalkeepers Robby McCrorie and Cieran Slicker are expected to start on the bench. Nathan Patterson is back in the squad for the first time since March 2024, though Ryan Christie, Lewis Morgan, Lyndon Dykes, Aaron Hickey and Ryan Gauld are all ruled out through injury. Kieran Tierney is in line to earn his 50th cap for Scotland.
Highlights of the game will be available via the Scotland National team YouTube following the game via this link.
