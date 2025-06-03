'Open to anything': Scotland star's World Cup dream hinges on big month as key decisions weighed up

Keeper raring to go after missing out on last three international breaks

Some will view Scotland's double dose of friendlies against Iceland and Liechtenstein as rather meaningless matches at the end of a long season.

That certainly isn't the case for goalkeeper Angus Gunn, who has so much to play for.

The 29-year-old stopper has missed the last three Scotland international windows due to niggling injuries in a tumultuous campaign. Gunn has 15 caps to his name but will feel entitled to more. Rib and hamstring injuries – the latter sustained when hurdling an advertising board – denied him the chance to play in key Nations League matches and let the veteran Craig Gordon back in as No 1.

Angus Gunn trains for Scotland ahead of the friendlies against Iceland and Liechtenstein. | SNS Group

Gordon isn't in Scotland camp this week with his own injury issues, although the 42-year-old has signed up for another season. It is therefore between him and Gunn for the gloves when the World Cup qualifying campaign starts in September. But while Gordon will be playing his domestic football at Hearts, Gunn does not yet know which club he will be at next season.

Gunn's four-year association with English Championship side Norwich City came to an at the end of last month. Sweeping change is coming at Carrow Road and the former Manchester City and Southampton man was deemed not part of the future. Ultimately, Gunn feels it is time to move on and now has some big decisions to weigh up.

Those calls are made bigger by what is at stake on the international front. Playing at a World Cup is a huge ambition of Gunn's. He was the main keeper at last summer's European Championships and with fierce competition from Gordon, he knows the importance of playing regularly at a decent level.

Gunn in no rush

Gunn is fighting on two fronts this week: regaining his status as Scotland’s No 1 and catching the eye of potential suitors.

“Obviously, the transfer window has just opened, so that’s just started,” Gunn said on his future. “There are a few conversations happening, but I don’t want to rush into anything.

“First and foremost, I want to come away and focus on this camp first. Then, I think after that, decisions will be made. Obviously, it’s definitely a big factor that there’s a qualifying campaign coming up for the World Cup in America. That’s definitely a big focus for me. It’s something that will be in the back of my mind when I make the decision. That’s definitely in my thinking.

Angus Gunn left Norwich City last month. | Getty Images

“There’s a lot of factors. Obviously, I’m a bit older now, a bit more experienced and I know the game. I’ve got a young family as well and I want to look after them. At the same time, I’ve got aspirations in my career and the World Cup is definitely one of them. To reach that would definitely be the pinnacle.”

Gunn expressed sadness last month over the nature of his Norwich departure, but he insisted he is now looking ahead with excitement. “Yes, I’m over it,” he said. “It was something that I felt personally they could have handled better. But ultimately, I think the decision was probably the right one from both sides for me to move on and go somewhere else in my career. I’m really excited for it.”

Gunn was asked whether he would consider a move to Scotland, or indeed head out on to the continent for the first time in his career. He is not short of inspiration given that some of his international team-mates have won leagues and cups in Europe. Napoli duo Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour, Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson, Josh Doig of Sassuolo and Max Johnston at Sturm Graz have all won silverware on the continent.

Gunn ‘open to anything’

“I'm open to anything,” he said. “I'm open to going anywhere that I think is a good fit for me. Even before they won trophies and had success over there, I would have said that and nothing's changed in my mind. It's definitely something that I've got in my head.”

Gunn will hope for a smoother 2025/26 campaign than the one he just endured. “Last season I had a few injuries which kept me out of the squad, so that was frustrating,” he said. “Obviously it’s good to see Craig back playing at Hearts. He picked the injury up in the last part of the season, but he had a good spell in the team. Things change quickly in football, so you never really know. Hopefully I can get the two caps this week and keep moving forward.”

Asked if the past year has been the most challenging of his career, Gunn paused for reflection.

Angus Gunn has struggled with injury this season. | Getty Images

“Yes and no,” he said. “It depends how you look at it. Obviously, the injuries have probably been the most challenging thing to me, because I've not been injured too much in my career, and sometimes that's hard to deal with if you're not used to it. But I thought I dealt with it quite well and came back, tried to come back stronger. Obviously, it's a different stage of my career now. I'm getting a little bit older and every year is different. From my point of view, I don't really look too much into the past. I'm more excited for the future.”

Gunn and a nation dearly hope it contains the World Cup. “I've played in the European Championships now but I've never played in a World Cup,” the keeper added. “So, yes, that will be pretty special.