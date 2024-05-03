Nathan Patterson, Aaron Hickey and Stuart Armstrong are all serious doubts for the tournament with various injuries, meaning a number of players could find themselves in contention for a surprise call up. But could the Scotland head coach turn to some English-born stars in order to bolster his side?
Before opting to represent England, it was hoped Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon could be lured to play for Scotland while his Magpies team mate Elliot Anderson was called-up to Clarke’s squad before opting to drop out as he assessed his international options.
While not mentioned in this list due to their injury status, it is worth noting the trio of Matt Targett (Newcastle United), Lewis Florini (Charlton Athletic) and Ryan Fredericks (Bournemouth) are also available for Scotland selection, which may be something to watch in the future.
However, could any of these 9 English-born stars take a seat on Scotland’s plane to Euro 2024?
1. Tino Livramento - Newcastle United
The 21-year-old has made a big impression at St. James Park this season and is capable of playing in either full-back position. With Nathan Patterson and Aaron Hickey both big doubts, Livramento would offer Scotland some real quality in a potential problem position. He is an England under-21 international but is still eligible for both Scotland and Portugal national teams through his Scottish mother and his Portuguese father. Photo: Stu Forster
2. Harvey Barnes - Newcastle United
Another Magpies star eligible for Scotland. He has long been linked with a call up to Steve Clarke's squad but it is yet to happen. The winger has already represented England at senior level, making his debut in a 3-0 friendly win over Wales in 2020, but qualifies to play for Scotland through his maternal grandparents. Time is running out if Scotland are to convince him to switch his allegiances from the Three Lions to the Rampant Lion but he would definitely boost Scotland's quality in the final third. Photo: Stu Forster
3. Siriki Dembélé - Birmingham City
An intriguing attacking option for Scotland, the Birmingham City winger is eligible to play for Scotland, Ivory Coast or England. Brother of former Celtic academy star Karamoko, the 27-year-old spent time with both Dundee United and Ayr United as a teenager and has six goals in 33 games this season. Photo: Getty Images
4. Hayden Hackney - Middlesbrough
Highly rated on Teesside by head coach Michael Carrick, Hackney has already represented Scotland at under-21 level and is eligible for Scotland via his Edinburgh-born mother. He has recently deflected to England and was part of their recent under-21 squad but could still be convinced his future lies north of the border. Photo: Getty Images