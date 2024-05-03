2 . Harvey Barnes - Newcastle United

Another Magpies star eligible for Scotland. He has long been linked with a call up to Steve Clarke's squad but it is yet to happen. The winger has already represented England at senior level, making his debut in a 3-0 friendly win over Wales in 2020, but qualifies to play for Scotland through his maternal grandparents. Time is running out if Scotland are to convince him to switch his allegiances from the Three Lions to the Rampant Lion but he would definitely boost Scotland's quality in the final third. Photo: Stu Forster