Scotland fans hoping to watch their team at Euro 2024 are being given another chance to buy tickets.

Steve Clarke’s side kick off against hosts Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Friday, June 14, then face Switzerland on Wednesday, June 19 at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, before finishing off their Group A section against Hungary at the MSPArena in Stuttgart on Sunday, June 23.

The initial ticket ballot ended in December with huge swathes of the Tartan Army missing out on the gold-dust briefs, however, UEFA has has confirmed that an additional 100,000 seats will go on sale on Thursday morning at 10am.

UEFA will release an extra 100,000 tickets for Euro 2024 matches on Thursday. (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

The new batch of tickets – which cover all three of Scotland’s group games as well the knock-out stages up to the final – have been made available after tournament organisers finalised stadium seating plans. UEFA also say “a significant number of restricted-view tickets” will be put up at discounted prices.

A statement from the governing body read: “The last-minute sale will run on a first-come, first-served basis until all tickets are sold, and this is likely to be the last chance for fans to purchase tickets to watch Euro 2024 matches live at a stadium.

“As with previous sales phases, the tickets are expected to sell out very quickly – especially for high-demand fixtures, such as games involving the host nation Germany or the final itself. The number of available tickets will vary from match to match. In total, more than 100,000 tickets will be released.”