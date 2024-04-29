Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad continues to be blighted by injuries as Euro 2024 edges ever closer.
With a number of players now doubtful or facing a race against time to be fit for the Euros, we look at Scotland’s full injury list - and when they are likely to return to action.
1. Grant Hanley - AVAILABLE
The Norwich City centre-back has featured just seven times for his club this season and has not played since March 6 in the English Championship. He was fit enough to return to the bench in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Swansea City though, which is a positive sign. Expected return date: He's currently available but badly lacking match fitness. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group
2. Lewis Ferguson - OUT
Scotland's Lewis Ferguson is out of Euro 2024 after suffering a serious knee injury. Expected return date: January 2025. Photo: Joris Verwijst
3. Nathan Patterson - DOUBT
The Everton full-back is a huge doubt for Scotland's Euro 2024 squad after undergoing surgery for a hamstring injury he picked up against Chelsea on April 15. Toffees boss Sean Dyche said it "looked serious" and he has missed his side's last four games. Scotland will give him every chance to make the squad and prove his fitness but things aren't looking positive at present. Expected return date: Currently unknown. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group
4. Ross Stewart - DOUBT
The Southampton striker could offer Scotland an unexpected injury boost after Saints head coach Russell Martin revealed he could be available for the final league game against Leeds United this weekend. With his club heading into the English Championship playoffs, there's a small hope he could offer a much needed injury boost for Steve Clarke. Expected return date: May 4. Photo: SNS Group