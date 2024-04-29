3 . Nathan Patterson - DOUBT

The Everton full-back is a huge doubt for Scotland's Euro 2024 squad after undergoing surgery for a hamstring injury he picked up against Chelsea on April 15. Toffees boss Sean Dyche said it "looked serious" and he has missed his side's last four games. Scotland will give him every chance to make the squad and prove his fitness but things aren't looking positive at present. Expected return date: Currently unknown. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group