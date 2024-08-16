Eight of the biggest Scottish transfer deals that could still go through this window

With just two weeks of the transfer window remaining, here are eight potential big moves to keep an eye on ahead of the August 30 deadline.

Matt O'Riley

It promises to be a tense final few weeks of the transfer window for the in-demand Celtic midfielder as Atalanta refuse to give up the chase for the 23-year-old's signature.

The Serie A side have now had five bids rejected - the latest being £21.5million plus add-ons - as Celtic hold firm over a £25m asking price. Southampton also had a £14million bid knocked back earlier in the window but, according to reports, have now withdrawn from the race. Atletico Madrid were another who tried and failed with a £20m bid back in January which was also turned down.

Will Atalanta eventually get their man or will another club - there have also been links to Chelsea and Brighton - sneak in and trump them to land the Denmark international? Or, indeed, will Celtic be able to hold onto their star man for another crack at the Champions League and a fourth successive title bid? One thing is for sure, if O'Riley does depart Celtic before the end of the window, his 19 goals and 18 assists from last season will be very difficult to replace.

Matt O'Riley is a man in demand. | SNS Group

James Tavernier

The Rangers skipper was rumoured to be on his way out of Ibrox earlier in the transfer window with interest from previous gaffer Steven Gerrard, now managing Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, as well as an offer from Turkish side Trabzonspor, who already snapped up former team-mates John Lundstram and Borna Barisic this summer.

However, the right-back has so far remained a Rangers player for the start of his ninth season at the club despite a clamour among some supporters to see him replaced. It is understood Rangers would still consider selling the 32-year-old if his value is met so an interesting final few weeks of the transfer window are in store.

Tavernier joined Rangers in 2015, scoring 125 goals and contributing 129 assists during his time at Ibrox to become the highest-scoring British defender of all time. Despite those impressive stats, he has only won three trophies during his time at the club, and that dearth of team success under his captaincy has led to criticism from sections of the support. It feels like his time may be coming to an end - much like Connor Goldson who departed for Aris Limassol last month - with Rangers' early Champions League exit only adding fuel to the fire. Watch this space.

Trabzonspor made a bid for James Tavernier. | SNS Group

Lawrence Shankland

The Hearts striker has been hotly tipped to for a move this summer after following up an impressive 28-goal first season at the club with an even better 31-goal contribution last term. Those exploits earned him the PFA Scotland Player of the Year award for season 2023-24 and a call-up to Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad, but it would appear that Hearts have received no firm offers for their captain so far this summer, despite incessant speculation linking him with a move to Rangers.

Shankland has entered the final year of his contract but Hearts have refused to drop his £4-5million asking price despite running the risk of losing him for nothing at the end of the season. Any interested clubs - Rangers or otherwise - will be weighing up whether to splash the cash now to land the prolific 29-year-old, or wait until January to open talks over a pre-contract arrangement and a potential free transfer next summer. Hearts have offered Shankland a new contract to become the club's highest paid player but he has so far given no indication that he is willing to extend his current deal. It would be a surprise if Hearts' resolve is not tested by an offer of some kind as the transfer deadline approaches.

Will Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland finally earn his much speculated move to Rangers? | SNS Group

Luke McCowan

The Dundee midfielder is attracting serious interest after emerging as one of the standout performers in the Scottish Premiership with 10 goals to his name last season. Hibs have led the chase, submitting three offers for the 26-year-old, but have yet to satisfy the demands of a Dundee side looking to secure close to £1million for a player whose contract expires next summer.

Celtic are also said to be monitoring the situation with Brendan Rodgers viewing McCowan as a potential option to bolster his squad for the dual challenge of European and domestic football. Bolton have also been linked and amid such a flurry of interest in their captain - allied to his contract situation - it would be no surprise if McCowan departed Dens Park before the transfer window shuts. Dundee fans certainly seem resigned to the fact that they will lose their star man in the next couple of weeks with no movement on the club's offer to extend the player's contract. He will be hard man for Tony Docherty to replace.

Hibs want Luke McCowan. | SNS Group

Reo Hatate

The Celtic midfielder has been the subject of transfer speculation after openly admitting his ambition to play at a higher level in a recent interview. The Japanese international is keen to test himself in one of the top leagues in Europe - specifically mentioning England, Spain and Italy as his preferred destinations. Leicester City were linked last month with reports claiming that the Foxes were preparing a big-money offer for the 26-year-old after winning promotion back to the Premier League.

Celtic are said to be aware of Leicester's interest but no firm offer has been forthcoming as yet. The Parkhead club already turned down an approach for Hatate from Russian side Zenit St Petersburg earlier in the window. Hatate has been a big hit at Celtic since making the move from Kawasaki Frontale in January 2022 and signed a new deal last year that extended his contract until 2028. The prospect of losing both O'Riley and Hatate in one window would alarm Celtic fans and it remains to be seen whether the club will allow both to depart this summer. Much will depend on having replacements lined up and ready to come in.

Reo Hatate is a key player at Celtic. | SNS Group

Lennon Miller

The Motherwell teenager is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in Scottish football after a breakthrough season. The 17-year-old has already become an integral part of Stuart Kettlewell's midfield, making 43 first-team appearances for the Steelmen since becoming the youngest ever player to represent the club when making his debut in the League Cup against Inverness Caledonian Thistle aged just 16 years and 6 days in August 2022.

He was nominated from both the PFA and SFWA Young Player of the Year award last season despite missing three months with a broken kneecap. His performances have had scouts flocking to Fir Park with growing interest in a player who has already been fast-tracked into the Scotland Under-21 set-up. Rangers have been strongly linked to make a move with Ibrox scouts among those watching Miller in pre-season. The son of former Aberdeen, Falkirk and Scotland striker Lee Miller, it remains to be seen whether the gifted youngster will be plucked from Motherwell before the transfer window closes.

Motherwell youngster Lennon Miller has been attracting scouts to Fir Park. | SNS Group

Todd Cantwell

One of a number of perplexing situations at Rangers has resulted in one of the club's most talented midfielders being banished from the first-team after submitting a transfer request. The 26-year-old has shown he can be an effective player for Rangers on his day, but his failure to commit to the cause has left manager Philippe Clement with little choice but to exclude him from his plans. Cantwell's seeming inability to avoid social media controversy has proved a particular bugbear of the Rangers support with one reply to a post asking him to focus on his football resulting in the player branding the fan a "weapon".

Cantwell signed a long-term deal when joining from Norwich City last January but will now be shipped out of Ibrox in the current window if a suitable offer is received. Rangers will not want an unhappy player to remain on the premises for much longer so the expectation is that Cantwell will move on before the transfer window closes.

Could Todd Cantwell be on his bike at Rangers? | SNS Group

Elie Youan

Something of an enigma at Hibs, the future of the French winger remains up in the air approaching the August 30 transfer deadline. An undoubted talent with the stats to back it up - he was Hibs top contributor in the final third last season with 10 goals and 11 assists - he also has the ability to frustrate supporters with his inconsistent performances.

