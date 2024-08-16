Rangers are said to be eyeing transfer move for the former Manchester United academy star as injury fears grow over Ridvan Yilmaz.

Rangers have been strongly linked with a move for former Manchester United and England under-21 international Brandon Williams this morning as fears grow over Ridvan Yilmaz’s injury.

According to reports, the Gers are concerned that the Turkish defender could be set for ‘months’ on the side lines after suffering a thigh injury during the 2-0 Champions League defeat to Dynamo Kyiv in midweek, leaving head coach Philippe Clement to enter the transfer market as he seeks bolster his threadbare full-back options.

This has seemingly led the Belgian boss to 23-year-old left-back Williams, who is currently available on a free transfer following his release from Manchester United. But who is the young full-back and why have Rangers shown an interest in bringing him to Scotland this summer?

Who is Brandon Williams?

The Manchester born full-back was once one of the mostly highly-rated defenders in the English Premier League after bursting onto the scene at Old Trafford in 2019. He spent 17 years at Old Trafford after first being scouted by the club aged just nine and was Manchester United season ticket holder as a youngster. Making his debut as a teenager in an EFL Cup win over neighbours Rochdale on 25 September 2019. He went on to become a vital part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad that season. Williams claimed his time at the club’s academy helped him “learn the DNA of Manchester United and learn the way some of the great players have played.”

The left-back went on to make a total of 36 appearances in his debut season at Old Trafford as Manchester United finished in third position and reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup, the EFL Cup and the UEFA Europa League. Williams also made his England under-20 debut, making his debut during the 0–0 draw with the Netherlands.

Unfortunately, things have gone a little downhill for the 23-year-old since then following the sacking of Solskjaer and a tough loan spell at Norwich City. During his time at Carrow Road, he featured 26 times as the Canaries tumbled out of the top flight with just 23 points and five wins to their name. He would return to Old Trafford that summer, but made just one appearance after a series of injuries blighted his season. Williams was offered a chance to regain his impressive early career form by former Manchester United academy coach and Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna last year. However, despite a positive start at Portman Road, ‘repeated illnesses and a series of minor injury problems’ meant his season was curtailed by injury once again as the Tractor Boys secured promotion to the English Premier League.

What has been said about Brandon Williams - and why are Rangers eyeing his transfer

It has been a tough few years for the defender following several underwhelming loan moves for the youngster, but there’s undoubted talent in the player that could be unlocked by Rangers. The defender may be young, but he experience in pressure situations, alongside experience in Europe could help aid Clement’s side in the season ahead if he was to move to the goldfish bowl that is the Old Firm. The 19-year-old was dubbed ‘a lion’ by former manager Solskjaer when his man of the match performance against Partizan Belgrade in the UEFA Europa League helped the Red Devils end an 11-match winless run on the road. “Brandon was man of the match,” beamed the boss in the aftermath of the game. “He's been fantastic in the few games he's played. The boy has no fear, he is as brave as a lion and he got us the win.” In 2020, it was claimed by Laurie Whitwell at The Athletic that Williams had caught the eye of England manager Gareth Southgate, following his performances at Old Trafford.

His former academy coach and current Ipswich Town head coach McKenna heaped praise on Williams upon his arrival in Norfolk last summer too: “He's someone I've known since a very young age," said McKenna. "I've seen his journey and how hard he's worked to get to where he's got to. He's still very young and has a large amount of experience, but is coming off a season where he hasn't played many minutes and has had some bad luck with injuries." Current Leeds United boss Daniel Farke waxed lyrical about the player when he signed him as Norwich City boss in 2021. “Brandon is a young player full of potential,” said Farke. “He has already proven that he can perform on the top level and that he is capable of playing for Manchester United. He has many good skills and qualities. Brandon has played a lot at left-back for Manchester United, but we know he is also capable of playing on the right side, too.”