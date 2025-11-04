The former Hibs player could make his international debut against Scotland in the World Cup qualifiers.

Former Hibs star Nectar Triantis is in line to make his international debut against Scotland in their crucial World Cup qualifier against Greece this month after the midfielder was given a shock call-up by head coach Ivan Jovanović.

Having already secured a World Cup playoff spot with wins over Greece and Belarus last month, Steve Clarke’s squad heads into their final two qualifying clashes hoping to secure an automatic pathway to next summer’s tournament in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

With two wins guaranteeing them a place at the 2026 World Cup, Scotland will first travel to Piraeus on November 15 to face Greece in their penultimate game of the campaign, before returning home at Hampden Park to face leaders Denmark three days later in a crunch qualification decider.

Nectar Triantis was a huge success during his 18-month loan spell at Easter Road, but opted to move to Minnesota United in the MLS in the summer. | SNS Group

Currently second on 10 points, only behind Denmark on goal difference at the top of the group, Triantis will now be aiming to dent Scotland’s qualifying hopes as Greece look to end a run that has seen them lose three of their last four competitive games.

Nicknamed the ‘Aussie Rodri’ during his 18-month loan spell at Hibs, Triantis won the club’s Young Player of the Year award at Easter Road last season, with his form earning him a call up to the senior Australia squad during his spell on the capital back in March, joining his then-teammates Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller, but did not feature for the Socceroos.

Head coach David Gray had been keen to reunite with the 22-year-old in the summer after his impressive spell in Leith, but lost out to MLS outfit Minnesota United, who won the race to sign the ex-Sunderland man’s signature just days before the transfer deadline had closed.

The youngster enjoyed an explosive start to his career Stateside, scoring three goals in his first seven games, including an audacious chip from the halfway line on his debut against San Diego FC, and has now been rewarded another international call-up, but this time for Greece, after Triantis’ decision to switch international allegiance to Greece was approved by FIFA earlier this year.

A regular for Australia at under-20 and under-23 levels, he is eligible to represent Greece via his parents, who were both born in Kalamata and made the decision to switch in August, and expressed a deep cultural connection to his roots, having been raised in a Greek household despite growing up almost 9000 miles away in Sydney. He also has a tattoo in Greek script on his arm, reading Οικογένεια (meaning "family").

Nectar Triantis played a pivotal role as Hibs finished in third place in the Scottish Premiership last season. | SNS Group

“Greece is in my blood,” said Triantis. “My parents were born there, I grew up speaking Greek at home, eating Greek food, going to Greek church — it’s who I am. Representing the national team isn’t just a football decision, it’s a family decision, a cultural decision. It’s about honouring where I come from. The first time I stepped foot in Kalamata, I didn’t feel like a visitor. I felt like I was coming home.

“I love Australia - it’s my home, where I was born and raised. But when I think about pulling on that blue and white [Greece] jersey, it feels like I’m carrying my grandparents, my parents, my whole family with me. That connection is unbreakable.”

