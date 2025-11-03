National team head coach reveals group tasked with reaching World Cup

Goalkeeper Scott Bain has been called into the Scotland squad for two crucial World Cup qualifiers this month against Greece and Denmark after first-choice stopper Angus Gunn was ruled out by injury.

Bain, 33, has not been capped by Scotland since 2019 and recently left Celtic to join Falkirk. He has made three appearances for the national team in his career and will vie with Hearts’ Craig Gordon and Rangers’ Liam Kelly for the gloves.

Gunn injured his knee last week while training with Nottingham Forest and has not been deemed fit enough to make the squad. It is a major blow for head coach Steve Clarke, who has admitted previously that he is short of options in goal.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has named his squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Denmark. | SNS Group

Bain is the only one of the trio who is first choice for their club. He has taken over the No 1 position at Falkirk from Nicky Hogarth, while Kelly and Gordon are back-ups at Rangers and Hearts respectively.

Speaking last month on the potential of a Scotland recall, Bain said: “I feel like I'm playing well at the minute, making a number of saves. All-round game, the way we play. It takes a lot to play here. That's one thing. You have to be good with your feet, you have to make the right decisions, you have to make big saves at times, so, I'm really enjoying that side of it, in a big responsibility for the team, but all I can do is continue to do that here.

"It's not up to me [being in the Scotland squad]. If I could have picked it, I'd be in it, but it's not up to me. We'll just see what happens. But all I can do is focus on here. It the decision for the Scotland manager and all I can do is continue to do what I'm doing here. I know there's another camp in another month. So he'll have a decision to making in another month, so we'll see we're at."

Shankland returns to squad

Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland has been recalled to the squad in place of Hibs hitman Kieron Bowie. Shankland has netted seven goals in the Premiership for the Jam Tarts, who lead the league by nine points after 11 matches. His last cap for Scotland came almost a year ago in a 2-1 win over Poland.

Napoli midfielder Billy Gilmour has been selected despite coming off injured for Napoli against Como at the weekend. There are also recalls for right-sided defender Ross McCrorie, who is playing well for Bristol City in the English Championship, and Sassuolo left-back Josh Doig. Max Johnston of Derby is injured and hasn’t made it.

Scotland face Greece in Piraeus on Saturday, November 15 and Denmark at Hampden on Tuesday, November 18. Assured of a play-off spot and level on points with the Danes at the top of Group C, Scotland would qualify automatically for next summer’s World Cup should they avoid defeat against the Greeks and beat the Danes.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Scott Bain, Craig Gordon, Liam Kelly.

Defenders: Josh Doig, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Aaron Hickey, Ross McCrorie, Scott McKenna, Anthony Ralston, Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Kieran Tierney.

Midfielders: Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson, Ben Gannon-Doak, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay, Lennon Miller.