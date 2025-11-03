Old Firm team kept apart as SPFL announces fixture list change

Rangers’ clash with Hibs next month has been pushed back a day to avoid a clash with the Premier Sports Cup final.

The Premiership game at Ibrox was due to be played at Ibrox on Sunday, December 14 at 3pm. However, with Celtic facing St Mirren at Hampden on the same day at 3.30pm, the authorities have decided to move Rangers v Hibs to Monday, December 15 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The Scotsman understands that the Scottish Professional Football League and the police were not keen on having both sides of the Old Firm playing on the same day in Glasgow, with the potential for Celtic to win a trophy. Playing the Rangers v Hibs game on the Saturday is not an option as the Ibrox side have a Europa League tie away at Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros on the Thursday.

A statement from Rangers read: “Our game against @HibernianFC will now take place a day later than originally scheduled, on Monday 15 December, kicking off at 19:45 at Ibrox Stadium.”

Hibs wrote on their website: “The date and kick-off time for our William Hill Premiership fixture with Rangers in December has changed.

“The fixture was due to take place on Sunday 14 December, however, due to the Premier Sports Cup Final being played on the same day in Glasgow – the fixture has been rearranged to Monday 15 December; kick-off at 7:45pm at Ibrox Stadium.

“Full away ticket information will be released in due course.”

For now, the match does not have a television broadcast partner, with Sky Sports and Premier Sports yet to select it. Sky already have an English Premier League match slated for 8pm on Monday, December 15 when Manchester United take on Bournemouth, while Premier Sports will broadcast the cup final the day before.

The SPFL has also announced two Premiership postponements after Celtic and St Mirren reached the final of the Premier Sports Cup.