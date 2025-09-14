Midfielder caps off fine win for Minnesota United.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Hibs midfielder Nectarios Triantis introduced himself to MLS football in incredible style by netting a goal from his own half just 29 minutes into his Minnesota United debut.

Triantis was Hibs’ player of the year last season after a second successful loan spell from parent club Sunderland and while the Easter Road side did everything they could to lure the Greek-Australian back to Edinburgh, he decided his future lay elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a summer of intense speculation, Triantis finally decided to move to the United States, joining Minnesota United in a seven-figure deal. And the 22-year-old made an extraordinary impact as he scored a contender for goal of the season in a 3-1 away win over San Diego FC.

Nectarios Triantis celebrates his stunning goal for Minnesota United against San Diego. | Getty Images

Brought on as 63rd-minute substitute for Owen Gene, Minnesota were leading 2-0 at Snapdragon Stadium as the game entered the second minute of stoppage time. With San Diego pushing for a way back in, their goalkeeper Carlos Joaquim dos Santos rushed out to stop a counter attack some 30 yards out, but the ball was given away just inside the Minnesota half and with the keeper out of his penalty box, Triantis took full advantage and lobbed him with an expertly-executed strike.

The goal sparked wild scenes on the Minnesota bench as Triantis took the acclaim of his new teammates. They went on to win 3-1 and sit second in the Western Conference after 30 matches, two points behind leaders San Diego.

His new head coach Eric Ramsay said afterwards: "I've watched him a lot prior to coming in. I know the level he's played at. I know what he's been through over the course of pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know the level of a Premier League pre-season and for him to have done that over six, seven weeks and be a part of very competitive, very, very competitive teams, in friendly games, you know he's going to be somewhere near match ready for this level and he couldn't have had a better debut in my eyes, showed real maturity for someone of his age."

Triantis will now hope to break into the starting XI for Thursday’s US Open Cup tie against Austin FC.