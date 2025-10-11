'It felt like...': Scotland star names the Scottish speciality helping to drive their World Cup dream

Che Adams believes Scotland’s have a secret ingredient that can help them end their 28 year exile from the World Cup.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Che Adams admits Scotland have become specialists at taking the unconventional route to victory but believes their resilience is setting them apart in their quest to qualify for next summer’s World Cup.

Despite being second best for the first 62 minutes of their World Cup qualifying clash on Thursday, Scotland staged a barnstorming recovery in Mount Florida to record a mammoth 3-1 victory at Hampden Park, with goals from Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson, and Lyndon Dykes igniting hope that Scotland could finally end their 28-year exile from the world stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Level on points with Denmark at the top of Group C, and four ahead of Greece in third, heading into Sunday’s game against Belarus at Hampden, the 29-year-old is hoping for a more peaceful evening after the drama of Thursday. This match is a chance for Scotland to be on the front foot rather than defending, which is what they did for large parts of Thursday's encounter.

Scotland could now guarantee themselves at least a play-off spot with a victory, provided Greece lose to Denmark on the same night in the group’s other game. Their situation was clearly enhanced by what happened against the Greeks on Thursday.

“It was a rollercoaster of emotions, really,” admitted Adams in the aftermath of the dramatic win over Greece. “Obviously, going down 1-0 and then to bring it back was ultimately the end goal for us and to get the points on the board — we’ve done that. It's always a hard shift. It’s good opposition, but I'm happy that we got the points.

Che Adams believes Scotland are showing the resilience they need to quality for next summer’s World Cup. | Getty Images

“I think that's the Scottish way. We never make anything easy. Again, we made it hard for ourselves, going a goal down, but we dug in. We knew we were going to get back in it. It was just about the belief and hard work, and we did that. As long as we win, I don't care how hard the work is. Ultimately, we're all one team and we're working towards one goal. In the first-half, there was nothing for us to feed off. As I said then, the team dug in so much, and we got the points. It’s always going to be like that against good opposition. We just have to keep going now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For large parts of the game, it felt like Steve Clarke’s side were swimming against the tide as Ivan Jovanović’s Greece dominated proceedings in Glasgow, but, despite not being at their best, Scotland refused to wilt as hard work and perseverance triumphed. However, while Scotland may have won the battle, the war is far from over in qualifying, with the return fixture against Greece taking place in Athens next month before Clarke’s squad end their campaign against Denmark on home soil.

First port of call will be the group’s bottom side Belarus at Hampden, where Adams feels the Tartan Army are playing a huge part role in the strong recent form. “It almost felt like the Israel game at home a few years ago,” admitted Adams. “The fans helped us and pushed us on. At times, it was difficult to get up the pitch and put a press on, but we kept digging in, and they believed — we gave them the reward tonight. When Fergie [Lewis Ferguson] scored, I couldn't hear myself thinking. Hopefully, there are many more special nights like that here. It's up to us as players on the pitch to make sure those moments happen.

Scotland’s special quality

“We wanted to impose ourselves as much as we could on them. At times, we couldn't really get near them in terms of getting the right press on. They made it difficult, and they're a good team. Fair play to them. We know how difficult it's going to be to go to their place now and win. But every team that qualifies for the World Cup has got their own quality. Ours is hard work and teamwork. You've seen that tonight [vs Greece] and that's what ultimately gets you to play in these amazing competitions.”

Adams, who had four goals in his last three games for Scotland prior to the win over Greece, found chances hard to come by against the Greeks and was replaced by Lyndon Dykes late in the game on Thursday, who went on to score the game’s clinching third goal in injury time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lyndon Dykes of Scotland celebrates scoring clinching third goal against Greece on Thursday night. | Getty Images

“It's always a hard shift,” said Adams. “Everyone knows that it's a hard job playing up front for Scotland, and it's going to take a lot of hard work, but to see Lyndon come on and score makes it even better. When someone else is tired, the other one steps in, as Lyndon did. It’s a good rivalry, a good competition. It's difficult for the manager, to be honest. Against Belarus last time, I managed to get a goal. Hopefully, if the opportunity comes up again, I can do that again.

“Yes, it's [qualifying for the World Cup] going to be difficult. Another three games, as you've seen with Denmark winning 6-0 [against Belarus], it could come down to goal difference. There’s another tough test on Sunday, but one step at a time.