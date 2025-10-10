Scotland team to play Belarus as Ben Gannon-Doak no-brainer solved amid suspension and injuries

The Scotsman has a crack at picking its team for next qualifier

Scotland fans will spend the next 48 hours being Steve Clarke. And why not? We all want to have our say on what the Scotland team should be against Belarus on Sunday.

The national team head coach has made his mantra very clear for the short and hopefully sweet Group C qualification campaign: one game at a time. Following a 3-1 success over Greece at Hampden Park on Thursday, the next stop on the journey is the visit of whipping boys Belarus, who were thrashed 6-0 by Denmark at same time as the Scots were taking down the Greeks.

Scotland sit second in the group on seven points, behind the leaders Denmark on goal difference. The Danes, who face Greece in Copenhagen on Sunday, have a goal difference of +9. Scotland’s is currently +4.

Scotland overcame Belarus 2-0 when they met on neutral soil at ZTE Arena in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary, last month. Nothing but a win will do against the weakest team in Group C, whose confidence has been shattered by three defeats and have the disadvantage of not being allowed to play in Minsk due to their ongoing support of Russia in its conflict with Ukraine.

Bluntly, Scotland have to beat Belarus - and win well. Goal difference could be pivotal in the race to finish top, or even second, and the Danes are still to host the Belarussians in Copenhagen. Greece are also due in Zalaegerszeg next month in the final round of fixtures.

Clarke needs to set up his team to be on the front foot right from the off against Belarus. While a more cautious, patient approach has been adopted against Denmark and Greece - with great success, it must be stressed - Scotland have to go for goals and ruthlessly put inferior opposition to the sword.

The head coach will have to make two changes to his midfield due to suspension, but we’ll get to that later. He may also have to tinker with his defence.

Goalkeeper and defence for Scotland

It is a much more straightforward question when it comes to the goalkeeper. While Angus Gunn has not played a minute of club football with Nottingham Forest, his three performances for Scotland so far in this campaign have been near-flawless. His fingertip save to deny Greece’s Konstantinos Karetsas in stoppage time on Thursday preserved Scotland’s advantage and there is no reason to replace him with either Craig Gordon or Liam Kelly.

Clarke may have to change his right-back, though. It was concerning to witness Aaron Hickey come off before the hour-mark due to injury given he has already missed so much of his career with a major hamstring issue. The head coach reported after the Greece game that the Brentford defender reported for international duty nursing a knee complaint and it flared up during the match. He is a big doubt for Belarus.

Anthony Ralston came on for Hickey and played well. He had a part in the equaliser and is vying with Max Johnston to be picked. There is not much between them, and the Celtic man’s experience may get him the nod.

On the assumption that Clarke sticks with a back four, captain Andy Robertson feels a shoo-in to remain at left-back. He played well against Greece and his attacking instincts can be harnessed as Scotland seek overloads out wide.

At centre-half, it may feel churlish to remove Grant Hanley from the team, but he is a backs-to-the-wall defender. The one thing the 33-year-old Hibs man lacks is pace and Scotland are likely to deploy a higher line against Belarus. With that in mind, acceleration and ball-playing skills are in demand. John Souttar and Scott McKenna played against Belarus last time and kept the door shut. It would not be a surprise to see them paired again.

Ahead of them, Clarke cannot call upon Ryan Christie and Lewis Ferguson, as they are both banned due to an accumulation of yellow cards. The good news is that Scotland are well-stocked when it comes to midfielders. The system may be a variant of 4-4-2, as two strikers are required to bang in the goals. Billy Gilmour, who played so well when he came on against Greece, gives the team tempo and should be reinstated into the starting XI. Napoli teammate Scott McTominay could easily sit next to him, with John McGinn on the right flank and Ben Gannon-Doak on the left. Kenny McLean and Lennon Miller also come into the mix as centre-mid options.

Gannon-Doak was taken off before the hour-mark against Greece. It was a frustrating night for the Bournemouth teenager but given he is the one player in the squad who has trickery and pace, such a skillset will cause Belarus headaches. He needs to start.

Che Adams found the net last time Scotland face Belarus and there is no reason not to start him on Sunday. With one eye firmly on goal difference, he needs a partner in crime. Lyndon Dykes’ confidence will be high after pouncing on a gift from Greece keeper Konstantinos Tzolakis in stoppage time and he is the best foil for Adams, with George Hirst and Kieron Bowie in reserve should Scotland need them.

There are no gimmes in international football, but this is a very presentable opportunity for Scotland to rack up a big win against a struggling opponent. Scotland should play with very few shackles and target a handsome victory.