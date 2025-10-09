Scotland secured a huge win in their quest to reach next summer’s World Cup after they defeated Greece 3-1 at Hampden Park.
Steve Clarke’s remain in second place in Group C on seven points, behind Denmark on goal difference after they thrashed Belarus 6-0 in Hungary. However, the Scots have now pulled four points clear of the Greeks in what is becoming a fiercely competitive pool.
Greece had taken the lead just before the hour mark through Kostas Tsimikas, but Scotland showed their fighting spirit by netting three goals in an exhilarating second-half display.
Ryan Christie levelled matters before Lewis Ferguson bagged his first goal in Scotland colours with a crucial strike ten minutes from the end.
Greece pushed for a leveller and Scotland keeper Angus Gunn made an exceptional stop to deny Konstantinos Karetsas from close range. It proved crucial, with Lyndon Dykes landing a third in stoppage time to put Scotland in buoyant mood ahead of facing Belarus.
We give each player a mark out of ten for their performance.
1. Angus Gunn
Smart save on 33 minutes after a Pavlidis shot had taken a nick off Souttar but an even better one to stop Karetsas at the end, acrobatically tipping the effort over the bar. The keeper had no chance with Tsimikas' opener. Any concerns about his idleness as Nottingham Forest's third-choice keeper were dispelled by an assured performance. Hard to see him being displaced as Scotland's No 1 during this qualifying campaign unless injury strikes. 8 | SNS Group
2. Aaron Hickey
The Brentford right-back was kept on his toes by the liveliest player on the pitch in Tzolis. As a result, was never really allowed to support Scotland's attacks. His match came to a premature end on 57 minutes when he went down in his own box with a knee issue, which is a worry given his previous injury record. Replaced by Ralston. 6 | PA
3. John Souttar
It was clear early on that Greece's rumbustious centre-forward Pavlidis fancied a physical crack at Souttar more than Hanley. The Rangers man stood up to the task and formed a nice partnership with Hanley. Was unfortunate that his block to stop a net-bound effort fell to Tsimikas to fire home the opener. 7 | PA
4. Grant Hanley
The big centre-half put in the sort of performance we now come to expect from him: solid, aggressive, dependable. Earning his 64th cap, the Hibs defender was positionally assured and make some good blocks and interventions. Played his part in the equaliser too by flicking the ball on. Another good display. 8 | SNS Group