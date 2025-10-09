1 . Angus Gunn

Smart save on 33 minutes after a Pavlidis shot had taken a nick off Souttar but an even better one to stop Karetsas at the end, acrobatically tipping the effort over the bar. The keeper had no chance with Tsimikas' opener. Any concerns about his idleness as Nottingham Forest's third-choice keeper were dispelled by an assured performance. Hard to see him being displaced as Scotland's No 1 during this qualifying campaign unless injury strikes. 8 | SNS Group