Scotland stress need for Hampden positivity as Greece frustration felt - 'we understand it'

Skipper issues Tartan Army plea and sets points target in World Cup bid

Andy Robertson has stressed the need for a positive Hampden atmosphere as Scotland aim to take another significant step towards qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since 1998.

Scotland host Belarus on Sunday in a second successive home qualifier after coming from behind to inflict a 3-1 defeat on Greece in Glasgow on Thursday, a result which keeps Steve Clarke's side firmly in the mix for a place in next summer's tournament in USA, Canada and Mexico.

Only the group winners will gain direct entry to the finals with the runners-up entering the play-offs. Scotland are currently second in Group C on seven points, behind leaders Denmark on goal difference, with Greece four points adrift in third.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson speaks to head coach Steve Clarke during the 3-1 win over Greece at Hampden. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

A victory over Belarus, preferably by a few goals, will put Scotland in a strong position heading into their final two qualifiers away to Greece and home to Denmark next month. A win could even guarantee a play-off place if Greece lose to Denmark in Copenhagen on Sunday evening.

While Greece inflicted a 5-1 defeat on Belarus last month, and Denmark dished out a 6-0 thumping on Thursday, Robertson insists Scotland can take nothing for granted against a team they defeated 2-0 in Hungary last month and who are currently sitting 103rd in the Fifa world rankings as he called on fans to play their part after some jeers were evident in the Greece match where Scotland were on the back foot for long spells.

‘We felt the frustration from the fans’

"Look, it was frustrating, of course it was," Robertson said, reflecting on the first hour of Thursday's performance which led to the Greeks taking a deserved lead after 62 minutes before goals from Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson and Lyndon Dykes pillaged a 3-1 victory. "And, you know, we felt the frustration from the fans as well, which is never good. But we could completely understand it.

“But we could also feel the emotions that they had at the end of the game. And for me, that's the most important thing. Everyone went back home or to the pub and they were celebrating three points, and it's another step closer to hopefully achieving one of our dreams.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson celebrates after Lewis Ferguson puts his side 2-1 ahead over Greece at Hampden. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

"Sunday's a different test, it's a different challenge. It was really difficult over there [in Hungary] and it's going to be really difficult on Sunday. So, we need everyone pulling in the right direction. We need the fans to come in here and make a special atmosphere for us.

“We know we have to give them something to shout about, of course we do, but if they can get behind us and they can create a very good atmosphere, then we can try and react off that. But also, we need to play better than the first 60 minutes against Greece, that's clear. And it's up to us to put that right.

“But I think if we get another three points, then we're sat here with 10 points, which will be a fantastic points tally for the first four games and it will give us something exciting going into November."

With half of the campaign complete, Scotland know that seven points from their remaining three fixtures - including a win over Denmark - will guarantee their place in the World Cup. Six points could also be enough depending on other results and goal difference but Robertson is targeting the higher number.

"We're sitting here after three games with seven points," he said. "Now, if you had to ask any one of you, any one of us, any supporter, we would have bitten your hand off for that. That's a fact.