Scotland reaction: Steve Clarke tells fans how to feel about team, injury update and three vacancies

Manager once again hails character but has issues to solve for Belarus

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland manager Steve Clarke praised the mettle of his team while hailing a comeback 3-1 victory over Greece that could turn out to be as precious as it was fortuitous.

“I’ve talked before about the character of this group,” Clarke stressed, having watched them secure three points having been second best to the talented visitors for the opening hour – at least - at Hampden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Scottish public should love to have them,” he added. Jeers greeted the half-time whistle with Scotland still fortunate to be on level terms at 0-0. Kostas Tsimikas put Greece ahead after 62 minutes.

Steve Clarke celebrates Scotland's 3-1 win over Greece. | SNS Group

“They never know when they’re beat," added Clarke, with reference to his team. "They want to be remembered as a really successful group of players and hopefully they’re on their way to doing that by getting to another tournament.

“But it’s three points and we have another game on Sunday and we have to make sure we get three points there as well. We are still focused on where we’re trying to get to.

“Defensively this was a tough night for us as the Greeks were very good in possession. There were slick with their movement and speed of pass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We didn’t get enough high pressure. But the shackles came off when they scored and that comes from the determination from within the group to make sure it wasn’t going to be another disappointing night here at Hampden.”

Clarke has say on Gunn save

Clarke reminded people that football is played over 90-plus minutes – sometimes 97 minutes, as in this case – as Scotland banished the memory of a poor opening hour to ignite their World Cup hope with three goals in the last half an hour from Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson and substitute Lyndon Dykes.

Goalkeeper Angus Gunn contributed as well when called upon, tipping over substitute Konstantinos Karestas’ curling effort at 2-1 to Scotland.

“It was a good save,” said Clarke. “That’s what he’s there for. Goalkeepers are asked to make saves. I always tell them they’re going to have to make one or two big saves and tonight Angus was called on once and he made the save which was fantastic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angus Gunn made a big save at the end. | SNS Group

Tsimikas had earlier given Greece a deserved lead when pouncing on a loose ball after John Souttar's block before Christie equalised just two minutes later to ensure the visitors were not able to capitalise on this advantage.

Instead, it was Scotland who turned the screw prior to taking on Belarus – who lost 6-0 to Denmark – on Sunday at Hampden. They will do so without goalscorers Christie and Ferguson, who picked up bookings and are suspended. Aaron Hickey is also almost certainly out after tweaking a knee problem that had threatened to keep him out of the game. Clarke revealed he will now look to bring in two replacements to the squad.

“There will be three changes but there was always going to be three or four anyway,” he said. “When I looked at my bench tonight, I knew I had a strong squad - probably as strong as I’ve been able to put together in the last two camps.

Clarke not getting carried away

“We’ll deal with it. We’ve got two vacancies in the squad so I’ll have a look around to see who I can bring in that might help us on Sunday against Belarus.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Typically, he was not getting carried away with the success, which leaves Scotland level on points with Denmark at the top of Group C. The Danes are ahead on goal difference.

“Sometimes you don’t get what you deserve in football and sometimes you get a little bit more than you deserve,” Clarke conceded. “But don’t underestimate the work the players put into the first part of the game.

Aaron Hickey picked up an injury and is a doubt for the Belarus match. | SNS Group

“The last time Greece came here, they were slick in the first half and went in 2-0 up. This time they were slicker than us again but it was 0-0. We didn’t give a goal away in the first 10 seconds of the second half so that helps.

“It took them longer to get themselves in front. Football is a 96 or 97-minute game now. You have to work your way into it and control the game in your bad moments. That’s what we did tonight. In the bad moments we worked every so hard to keep the game level or tight - then we managed to get the goals that got us the win.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was particularly pleased for Dykes, who notched his tenth Scotland goal and his first since another late strike against Norway over two years ago. He has since gone 15 matches without scoring and was grateful to see Greek goalkeeper Kostas Tzolakis spill the ball at his feet.

“Lyndon did great because he pressed the goalkeeper who spilled it out for him,” he said. “He managed to put it in the back of the net with his left foot. I was pleased for him, you always are when your striker scores after you’ve made the change.