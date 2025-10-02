Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games tickets: Scots urged to beat the queue ahead of general sale
Scottish fans are being handed the first opportunity to secure tickets for next year's Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with a message to act now or risk missing out.
In a move to bring out a Scottish crowd, Glasgow 2026 organisers have confirmed that fans from across the host city and Scotland-wide will be given access to pre-sale tickets ahead of general launch.
The event will see over 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories compete across 10 sports and six Para sports next summer across four venues - Scotstoun Stadium, the Scottish Event Campus (SEC), the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome (within the Emirates Arena), and the Tollcross International Swimming Centre.
Tickets are set to go on sale this month and will start at £26 for medal sessions and £17 for non-medal sessions, with concession tickets available from £12.
Pre-sale one will provide exclusive access to fans in the Glasgow area with G postcodes. The window opens at 12 noon on Tuesday, October 21, and closes at 9am on Friday, October 24.
Pre-sale two then follows which will allow anyone with a Scottish postcode to gain access to tickets from 12 noon on Friday, October 24 until 9am on Monday, October 27.
This will be followed by a final pre-sale for the rest of the UK and fans worldwide who have registered with a Glasgow 2026 account, which opens at 12 noon on Monday, October 27, and closes at 12 noon on Wednesday, October 29.
The full general public ticket on sale will then open on Thursday, October 30.
Pre-registration closes at 11.59pm on Thursday, October 16, giving fans just two weeks to secure their spot in the queue, with tens of thousands already signed up. Fans can pre-register now via glasgow2026.com.
George Black CBE, chair of Glasgow 2026, said: “Glasgow 2026 is going to be an unforgettable celebration of sport – with half a million tickets available to experience world-class athletes competing in one of the most exciting Games programmes ever staged.
“We know demand will be unprecedented, which is why we are announcing our pre-sales for Glasgow and Scotland, giving local communities priority access to grab a front row seat and be at the heart of the action. We know the crowd in Scotland will create an electric atmosphere and we can’t wait for everybody to be part of the Games in Glasgow next summer.”
