Naismith buoyed by

A confident Scotland squad are fuelled by a combination of determination and anger to reach next summer’s World Cup, according to assistant coach Steven Naismith.

Scotland have qualified for the past two European Championships, but failed to reach the 2022 World Cup when they lost in play-offs to Ukraine at Hampden Park. The last time Scotland graced the global finals was in 1998.

However, optimism is growing that under Steve Clarke, Scotland could reach the World Cup in United States, Canada and Mexico after starting their Group C qualifying campaign with a draw against Denmark in Copenhagen and a win against Belarus in Hungary.

Steven Naismith and the Scotland coaching team take training ahead of the Greece match on Thursday. | SNS Group

Ahead of Scotland’s Hampden double header against Greece on Thursday and Belarus on Sunday, Naismith said he feels something is brewing within the current group of players. “Yeah, I do,” he said. “I felt it when I came back out of camp.

“I think that combination of the schedule being tight, and we know what’s going to happen by November, we know where we’re going to be, the start we’ve had, the getting to major tournaments, that is massive.

“We’ve managed to do two Euros, we get to the play-offs for the previous World Cup, and narrowly miss out on that. But that all builds. It all builds on determination, an anger for not making the last World Cup, getting to tournaments, knowing that you can get there.

“It all feeds in on top of the players and individuals progressing at the clubs. That is that. But definitely the confidence is as high as I’ve seen.”

Scotland very wary of Greece’s threat

Scotland are currently joint-top with the Danes on four points, with Greece in third place on three. Denmark posted a surprise 3-0 win in Piraeus to upset Greece on their own patch, but Naismith was quick to warn how dangerous a team they are, having defeated Scotland 3-1 in Glasgow in the Nations League play-off earlier this year after Scotland had beaten them 1-0 in the opening league away from home.

“They were obviously excellent last time we played them, but then a surprise result against Denmark (0-3) last time around,” said Naismith. “If you watch the performance though, you look at the result and you think Denmark battered them, but the game wasn’t like that.

“The game was tighter. Especially two of Denmark’s goals were of real quality from what is a top team. It probably highlights the fine margins within the group, the squads.

“The away result against Greece and performance was excellent but coming home in the Nations League and the performance here wasn’t good enough. But I think we’ve got a clear idea of what needs to be better, what we’re really good at as a team, and as I said, the confidence is really high.”

Angus Gunn gets to grips with a shot during Scotland training at Lesser Hampden. | SNS Group

Meanwhile, Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn admits a January exit from Nottingham Forest could be on the cards if he remains on the sidelines.

The 29-year-old Scotland goalkeeper joined Forest from Norwich on a one-year deal in the summer. However, he failed to get any game time under Nuno Espirito Santo and since Ange Postecoglou took over from the Portuguese, he has remained as number three to Matz Sels and John Victor.

Gunn’s only two appearances this season were against Denmark and Belarus last month and he hopes to keep his place for this week’s home games against Greece and Belarus after Hearts’ 42-year-old veteran Craig Gordon, who was Scotland’s No 1 during the Nations League campaign. returned to the squad.

Gunn said: “I went into a situation at the club where I thought I’d be getting, obviously not regular game time, but some game time in terms of cups and things like that. It’s not really materialised, which I’m disappointed about. But obviously I’ve still got the chance to come away here and get the opportunity to play, like in the last two games. The thing for me, it’s not a long-term contract, so there’s definitely options, even in January, to possibly reconsider.”

Gunn believes the two recent international appearances stand him in good stead. “It is a positive for me that the camps aren’t too far apart,” the keeper continued. “It was not that long ago when we had those two games and I felt good.

“I wouldn’t say comfortable but I was happy with my performances and I just want to take the confidence from that into this camp and, hopefully, go again. If I look back at the last two games I was very pleased. I wouldn’t say I was overly worked, I think the lads in front of me did extremely well.