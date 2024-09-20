More than four months since Rangers last took to the field at Ibrox, fans will finally be allowed back into the stadium for this weekend’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Dundee.

Playing their opening home games exclusively at Hampden Park in Glasgow’s southside, a delay in materials arriving from abroad had resulted in a major hold-up on works to their Copland Road Stand in the summer, and prevented fans from being able to enter the ground since May 14.

However, with the ground now deemed safe for enter, the club will welcome fans back to the stadium for the clash against Dundee, though the Copland Road stand will only be partially open at the weekend.

One of Scotland’s most famous stadiums, it has hosted numerous sporting events, including the 2014 Commonwealth Games, and even had some of the world’s biggest names in music, such as Harry Styles and Simple Minds, headline the stadium over the years.

Here are 27 pictures to take you back through the years at Ibrox Stadium and its surroundings over the years.

