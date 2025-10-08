Former England manager declares surprise interest in Scotland job amid Steve Clarke verdict

The ex-Sunderland and Leeds United boss has made a shock confession over the Scotland manager’s role

Former England manager Sam Allardyce has revealed that he is interested in coaching the Scotland national team in the future, admitting his Scottish roots would tempt him into a role at Hampden Park.

A veteran of 1,025 games as a manager, the experienced boss has enjoyed successful stints at Bolton Wanderers, Sunderland, and Blackburn Rovers in the past, with only four managers having managed more English Premier League games than him. However, he has been out of work since he departed Leeds United at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Despite being out of work for two years, Allardyce believes his coaching days are not yet over, saying he’d give serious thought to taking on a position with Scotland, opening up on his long-held affection for the country on a recent podcast.

“I’ve considered it,” said Allardyce. “But they’re doing such a great job at the moment with limited resources, I can’t see that one coming up. I wonder whether they want Sam Allardyce, the Scotland manager, when he’s been manager of England. We all know the stuff, I get torn between the England and the Scotland thing, we took a lot of holidays in Scotland when growing up. I’ve got a passion for the place, I love going up there. My parents are Scottish, and my sister was born in Scotland. My sister was 15 years older than me.”

Famously in charge of the England national team for just one game, the 70-year-old left his role as Three Lions boss by mutual consent after just 67 days back in 2016, after the English FA deemed his behaviour ‘inappropriate’ when he was caught on hidden camera discussing ways to bypass rules on third-party player ownership with undercover reporters posing as businessmen.

Loosely linked to jobs at both Rangers and Celtic in the past, Allardyce concedes that his obvious links to the England role could make the opportunity to manage Scotland improbable, but confesses he’d be open to joining Clarke’s backroom staff as an assistant manager, should the vacancy become available in the future.

“Steve Clarke is doing a fantastic job,” Allardyce admitted on Footy Accumulators No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, in partnership with BOYLE Sports. “I don’t think there’s a need for me right now. But joining Clarke as an assistant wouldn’t be a problem. If I walked into that position, the one thing I’d emphasise is that I don’t want your job. If you lose your job, I’d walk. I’d say that straight away. I wouldn’t want them to come round the back door to me and say, I think we’re moving, will you take over? Not for me.