The Lionesses have confirmed their place in another Women’s Euros final as Chloe Kelly’s 119th minute extra time goal handed England a late, late 2-1 win against Italy in Tuesday’s semi-final in Geneva.
But who will they face? Tournament favourites Spain will clash with Germany in the other semi-final on Wednesday, as Sarina Wiegman’s squad wait to discover which nation stands in their way ahead of Sunday’s final at St. Jakob-Park in Basel.
A win for England would see head coach Wiegman clinch an astonishing third Women’s Euros in succession, following her victories with the Netherlands in 2017, and the Lionesses in 2022. But which nation has the most Women’s Euro wins in history?
Here is the full list of each nation to win the Women’s European Championships, when they won it and their last Euros victory:
