The UEFA Women’s Euros 2025 is now well underway in Switzerland, with England and Italy booking their place in the semi-finals of the competition earlier this week.

Reigning champions England had a stuttering start against Sweden in the last eight, going 2-0 down in the first-half, but dragged themselves back into the game via goals from Lucy Bronze and Michelle Agyemang in the last 11 minutes of the game before winning the game via a dramatic penalty shootout. They’ll face Italy in the semi-finals.

World Cup winners Spain have ensured their pre-tournament tag of favourites has not been unjustified, soaring through the group stages with three wins, scoring an astonishing 14 goals in the process, while France have proven their are a team to keep a close eye on after winning the ‘group of death’ comfortably, ahead of England and the Netherlands.

But who are the favourites to win the UEFA Women’s Euros this summer? Here are the latest odds for the Women’s Euros 2025 - including England, Spain and Germany*.

*All odds are offered by PaddyPower and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . Switzerland - 175/1 The host nation are rank outsiders to win the tournament after sneaking into the knockouts via a last minute winner against Finland.

2 . Italy - 20/1 Viewed as many people's dark horses, the Italians have made it the semi-finals for the first time since 1997 after defeating Norway 2-1 in the last eight. Can they go all the way, though?

3 . Germany - 14/1 Despite their 4-1 humbling from Sweden, Germany still stand a strong chance of winning the tournament, according to the bookies. They've done it eight times before, so they certainly know how to do it, too.