Who are the favourites to win the Women's Euros 2025? Cr: Getty Images.placeholder image
Who are the favourites to win the Women's Euros 2025? Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Women's Euros Latest Odds: Who are the favourites to win Euro 2025? England, Spain and Germany latest odds

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 15th Jul 2025, 09:49 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2025, 10:20 BST

Here are the latest odds for the UEFA Women’s Euros 2025 - including England Women, Spain and Germany.

The UEFA Women’s Euros 2025 is now well underway in Switzerland, with England and Italy booking their place in the semi-finals of the competition earlier this week.

Reigning champions England had a stuttering start against Sweden in the last eight, going 2-0 down in the first-half, but dragged themselves back into the game via goals from Lucy Bronze and Michelle Agyemang in the last 11 minutes of the game before winning the game via a dramatic penalty shootout. They’ll face Italy in the semi-finals.

World Cup winners Spain have ensured their pre-tournament tag of favourites has not been unjustified, soaring through the group stages with three wins, scoring an astonishing 14 goals in the process, while France have proven their are a team to keep a close eye on after winning the ‘group of death’ comfortably, ahead of England and the Netherlands.

But who are the favourites to win the UEFA Women’s Euros this summer? Here are the latest odds for the Women’s Euros 2025 - including England, Spain and Germany*.

*All odds are offered by PaddyPower and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

Sign up to The Scotsman’s daily football newsletter to get unrivalled Scottish football news and analysis - subscribe for free here.

The host nation are rank outsiders to win the tournament after sneaking into the knockouts via a last minute winner against Finland.

1. Switzerland - 175/1

The host nation are rank outsiders to win the tournament after sneaking into the knockouts via a last minute winner against Finland. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Viewed as many people's dark horses, the Italians have made it the semi-finals for the first time since 1997 after defeating Norway 2-1 in the last eight. Can they go all the way, though?

2. Italy - 20/1

Viewed as many people's dark horses, the Italians have made it the semi-finals for the first time since 1997 after defeating Norway 2-1 in the last eight. Can they go all the way, though? | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Despite their 4-1 humbling from Sweden, Germany still stand a strong chance of winning the tournament, according to the bookies. They've done it eight times before, so they certainly know how to do it, too.

3. Germany - 14/1

Despite their 4-1 humbling from Sweden, Germany still stand a strong chance of winning the tournament, according to the bookies. They've done it eight times before, so they certainly know how to do it, too. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
They've never won it before, but France look the real deal, topping a group that included the last two winners of the competition, and winning three from three in Group D. They are third favourites to lift the Women's Euro trophy.

4. France - 15/2

They've never won it before, but France look the real deal, topping a group that included the last two winners of the competition, and winning three from three in Group D. They are third favourites to lift the Women's Euro trophy. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:EnglandSpainGermanyFranceWomen's Euro 2022SwitzerlandItaly
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice