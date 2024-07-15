After a month of non-stop tournament action, Euro 2024 is finally over and Spain have been confirmed as champions of Europe for the fourth time thanks to a 2-1 win over England in Berlin.
Gareth Southgate’s side became the first team to lose back-to-back Euros final after a supremely talented Spain side took a deserved win in the German capital - and something tells us they’re only going to get better.
It was a strange tournament that saw defensive excellence often rewarded over attacking flair and individual brilliance, though few can argue that Spain were the deserved champions, lifting their first major trophy in 12 years. But which striker came through despite the defensive excellence at Euro 2024? Who proved their attacking prowess - and who has didn’t cover themselves in glory?
With the tournament now at an end, we look at which 10 strikers performed the best European Championship - as per FotMob player ratings.