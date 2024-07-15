After a month of non-stop tournament action, Euro 2024 is finally over and Spain have been confirmed as champions of Europe for the fourth time thanks to a 2-1 win over England in Berlin.

Gareth Southgate’s side became the first team to lose back-to-back Euros final after a supremely talented Spain side took a deserved win in the German capital - and something tells us they’re only going to get better.

It was a strange tournament that saw defensive excellence often rewarded over attacking flair and individual brilliance, though few can argue that Spain were the deserved champions, lifting their first major trophy in 12 years. But which striker came through despite the defensive excellence at Euro 2024? Who proved their attacking prowess - and who has didn’t cover themselves in glory?

With the tournament now at an end, we look at which 10 strikers performed the best European Championship - as per FotMob player ratings.

1 . Lamine Yamal - Spain The breakout star of Euro 2024, 17-year-old Yamal has won a major tournament before being legally old enough to order a pint! With an average rating of 7.75, the wide forward was the highest rated attacker at the Euros. | Alex Livesey Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

2 . Cody Gapko - Netherlands Joint top scorer at the Euros, Gapko was a stand-out player for the Dutch as they made it all the way to semis. He scored three goals to share the Golden Boot and picked up an average rating of 7.66. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Jamal Musiala - Germany Playing in a wide forward role, the 21-year-old German also shared the Golden Boot thanks to his three goals in five games. He had 28 touches in the opposition box, alongside a 89.7% passing accuracy. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Arda Guler - Turkey Another player who made a name for himself at the tournament is Real Madrid's teenage Turkey star. He had an average rating of 7.54 after helping guide his side to the quarter finals, scoring once and assisting a further two on the way. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales