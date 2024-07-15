Who will win the Euro 2024 Golden Glove? Cr: Getty Images.Who will win the Euro 2024 Golden Glove? Cr: Getty Images.
Who will win the Euro 2024 Golden Glove? Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Golden Glove Euro 2024: The top 10 highest ranked goalkeepers at the Euros - including England, Spain and France

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 14th Jul 2024, 13:21 GMT
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 08:20 GMT

Here are Euro 2024’s top 10 best performing goalkeepers - and who won the Golden Glove award.

It wasn’t quite the tournament Scotland had hoped for in Germany. While for neighbours England, it was Euro 2024 heartbreak once again. Beaten finalists at the last European Championships,

Gareth Southgate’s men made it all the way to the final in Berlin once again, though the tournament’s best team Spain would win out 2-1 in the German capital of Berlin.

It was not a tournament for football purists in Germany, with defensive resilience taking precedence over attacking flair and the bulk of teams looking to their goalkeeper and defence to steer them through the competition. But which goalkeeper was the best at Euro 2024 and took the Golden Glove award? Who has performed best - and who has suffered?

With the tournament now complete, we look at which 10 goalkeepers have been the best at the European Championship

With four cleans and 16 saves, the French goalkeeper is in line to win the Golden Glove.

1. Mike Maignan - France

With four cleans and 16 saves, the French goalkeeper is in line to win the Golden Glove. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Porto stopper was the shootout hero against Slovenia in the last 16 but was able to stop France in the quarter. He kept three clean sheets and made 11 saves before Portugal were knocked out.

2. Diogo Costa - Portugal

The Porto stopper was the shootout hero against Slovenia in the last 16 but was able to stop France in the quarter. He kept three clean sheets and made 11 saves before Portugal were knocked out. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Brighton goalkeeper made it all the way to the final in his major tournament debut for the Dutch. He kept two clean sheets and made 17 saves.

3. Bart Verbruggen - Netherlands

The Brighton goalkeeper made it all the way to the final in his major tournament debut for the Dutch. He kept two clean sheets and made 17 saves. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
One of Europe's best goalkeeper, Oblak was sent home at the last 16 stage after being knocked out by England. He kept Two clean sheets and made 15 saves at Euro 2024.

4. Jan Oblak - Slovakia

One of Europe's best goalkeeper, Oblak was sent home at the last 16 stage after being knocked out by England. He kept Two clean sheets and made 15 saves at Euro 2024. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Euro 2024EnglandSpainFranceGermanyScotland
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice