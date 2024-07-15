It wasn’t quite the tournament Scotland had hoped for in Germany. While for neighbours England, it was Euro 2024 heartbreak once again. Beaten finalists at the last European Championships,
Gareth Southgate’s men made it all the way to the final in Berlin once again, though the tournament’s best team Spain would win out 2-1 in the German capital of Berlin.
It was not a tournament for football purists in Germany, with defensive resilience taking precedence over attacking flair and the bulk of teams looking to their goalkeeper and defence to steer them through the competition. But which goalkeeper was the best at Euro 2024 and took the Golden Glove award? Who has performed best - and who has suffered?
With the tournament now complete, we look at which 10 goalkeepers have been the best at the European Championship