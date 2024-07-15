It wasn’t quite the tournament Scotland had hoped for in Germany. While for neighbours England, it was Euro 2024 heartbreak once again. Beaten finalists at the last European Championships,

Gareth Southgate’s men made it all the way to the final in Berlin once again, though the tournament’s best team Spain would win out 2-1 in the German capital of Berlin.

It was not a tournament for football purists in Germany, with defensive resilience taking precedence over attacking flair and the bulk of teams looking to their goalkeeper and defence to steer them through the competition. But which goalkeeper was the best at Euro 2024 and took the Golden Glove award? Who has performed best - and who has suffered?

With the tournament now complete, we look at which 10 goalkeepers have been the best at the European Championship

1 . Mike Maignan - France With four cleans and 16 saves, the French goalkeeper is in line to win the Golden Glove. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Diogo Costa - Portugal The Porto stopper was the shootout hero against Slovenia in the last 16 but was able to stop France in the quarter. He kept three clean sheets and made 11 saves before Portugal were knocked out. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Bart Verbruggen - Netherlands The Brighton goalkeeper made it all the way to the final in his major tournament debut for the Dutch. He kept two clean sheets and made 17 saves. | Getty Images Photo Sales