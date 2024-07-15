Who has won the most European Championships in history? Cr. Getty Images.Who has won the most European Championships in history? Cr. Getty Images.
Full Euros Winners List: How many times have Spain won the Euros, who has the won the most Euros titles in history

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 20th May 2024, 19:18 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 14:17 BST

Here is a complete list of every European Championship winner since 1960 until 2024 - plus how many times they have won it.

As the Euro 2024 comes to an end, minds are cast back to famous European Championship tournaments from years gone by.

In the end, it was Spain that won yet another European Championship this summer in Berlin, defeating England 2-1 as Gareth Southgate’s side suffered yet more European Championship heartbreak.

We all remember our first Euros final, don’t we?

Oliver Bierhoff’s golden goal that crowed Germany the champions at Euro 1996, Greece’s shock tournament win in 2004 or perhaps an injured Cristiano Ronaldo’s tears as he watched his Portugal side make history against France in 2016. As one of the world’s premiere footballing tournaments, the Euros rarely disappoint.

In total, there have been 11 nations that have lifted the trophy, but who has won it the most? Here is the full list of each nation to win the European Championship, when they won it and their last Euros victory.

The Soviet Union were the first ever winners of the European Championships (then called the European Nations Cup). Played in France, they defeated Yugoslavia 2-1 in Paris after extra time.

1. Soviet Union - 1 (1960)

The Soviet Union were the first ever winners of the European Championships (then called the European Nations Cup). Played in France, they defeated Yugoslavia 2-1 in Paris after extra time. | AFP via Getty Images

Czechoslovakia lifted the European Championship just once having defeated holders West Germany in the final on penalties following a 2–2 draw. You may recognise the name of Antonín Panenka (pictured) who gained fame for his delicately chipped penalty which won the penalty shootout and thus Czechoslovakia's only European Championship title.

2. Czechoslovakia - 1 (1976)

Czechoslovakia lifted the European Championship just once having defeated holders West Germany in the final on penalties following a 2–2 draw. You may recognise the name of Antonín Panenka (pictured) who gained fame for his delicately chipped penalty which won the penalty shootout and thus Czechoslovakia's only European Championship title. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

The Dutch side of the late 1980s were one of the most iconic of all time. A team that included footballing legends such as Ruud Gullit, Marco van Basten and Frank Rijkaard, they defeated the USSR in the final to lift the trophy for the very first time. However, since winning the trophy, they have gone no further than the semi finals.

3. Netherlands - 1 (1988)

The Dutch side of the late 1980s were one of the most iconic of all time. A team that included footballing legends such as Ruud Gullit, Marco van Basten and Frank Rijkaard, they defeated the USSR in the final to lift the trophy for the very first time. However, since winning the trophy, they have gone no further than the semi finals. | Hulton Archive Photo: Hulton Archive

One of the more remarkable European Championship victories was Denmark's triumph in 1992. Only included in the tournament due to Yugoslavia being disqualified as a result of the breakup of the country and the ensuing warfare, the Danes shocked Germany in the final. Arsenal midfielder John Jensen scored a memorable long-range goal in the 2-0 victory which has gone down in tournament history.

4. Denmark - 1 (1992)

One of the more remarkable European Championship victories was Denmark's triumph in 1992. Only included in the tournament due to Yugoslavia being disqualified as a result of the breakup of the country and the ensuing warfare, the Danes shocked Germany in the final. Arsenal midfielder John Jensen scored a memorable long-range goal in the 2-0 victory which has gone down in tournament history. | Hulton Archive

