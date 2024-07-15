3 . Netherlands - 1 (1988)

The Dutch side of the late 1980s were one of the most iconic of all time. A team that included footballing legends such as Ruud Gullit, Marco van Basten and Frank Rijkaard, they defeated the USSR in the final to lift the trophy for the very first time. However, since winning the trophy, they have gone no further than the semi finals. | Hulton Archive Photo: Hulton Archive