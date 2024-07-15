In the end, it was Spain that won yet another European Championship this summer in Berlin, defeating England 2-1 as Gareth Southgate’s side suffered yet more European Championship heartbreak.
We all remember our first Euros final, don’t we?
Oliver Bierhoff’s golden goal that crowed Germany the champions at Euro 1996, Greece’s shock tournament win in 2004 or perhaps an injured Cristiano Ronaldo’s tears as he watched his Portugal side make history against France in 2016. As one of the world’s premiere footballing tournaments, the Euros rarely disappoint.
In total, there have been 11 nations that have lifted the trophy, but who has won it the most? Here is the full list of each nation to win the European Championship, when they won it and their last Euros victory.
1. Soviet Union - 1 (1960)
The Soviet Union were the first ever winners of the European Championships (then called the European Nations Cup). Played in France, they defeated Yugoslavia 2-1 in Paris after extra time. | AFP via Getty Images
2. Czechoslovakia - 1 (1976)
Czechoslovakia lifted the European Championship just once having defeated holders West Germany in the final on penalties following a 2–2 draw. You may recognise the name of Antonín Panenka (pictured) who gained fame for his delicately chipped penalty which won the penalty shootout and thus Czechoslovakia's only European Championship title. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
3. Netherlands - 1 (1988)
The Dutch side of the late 1980s were one of the most iconic of all time. A team that included footballing legends such as Ruud Gullit, Marco van Basten and Frank Rijkaard, they defeated the USSR in the final to lift the trophy for the very first time. However, since winning the trophy, they have gone no further than the semi finals. | Hulton Archive Photo: Hulton Archive
4. Denmark - 1 (1992)
One of the more remarkable European Championship victories was Denmark's triumph in 1992. Only included in the tournament due to Yugoslavia being disqualified as a result of the breakup of the country and the ensuing warfare, the Danes shocked Germany in the final. Arsenal midfielder John Jensen scored a memorable long-range goal in the 2-0 victory which has gone down in tournament history. | Hulton Archive