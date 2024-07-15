Another final. Another familiar feeling of disappointment. England fans had hoped Euro 2024 was finally their time, but thanks to the excellence of Spain, it was not to be.

It was a strange tournament in many ways for England, just one win and two goals in the group stage, before they were saved by a 95th minute Jude Bellingham bicycle kick in the last 16 clash with Slovakia. A 2-1 semi final win over the Netherlands perhaps showcased the best of the Three Lions, but the late 2-1 defeat to Spain in the final was evidence of all their flaws. In some ways, England grew into the tournament, in others they never really got themselves going.