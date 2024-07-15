Here are the top 10 best performing defenders at Euro 2024. Cr: Getty Images.Here are the top 10 best performing defenders at Euro 2024. Cr: Getty Images.
Here are the top 10 best performing defenders at Euro 2024. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Best Defenders Euro 2024: The top 10 highest ranked goalkeepers at the Euros - including Spain ace, Portugal icon and EPL transfer target

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 15th Jul 2024, 13:48 BST

Here are Euro 2024’s top 10 best performing defenders - including stars from Barcelona, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Scotland suffered. England were left heartbroken - and Rodri’s tears turned to cheers at Euro 2024 as Spain succeeded in winning a record fourth Euros.

Gareth Southgate’s men were beaten finalists once again as they fell at the final hurdle, losing 2-1 to a supremely talented Spain side in the German capital of Berlin and that was that for another European Championship.

It was a strange tournament that saw defensive excellence often rewarded over attacking flair and individual brilliance, though few can argue that Spain were the deserved champions, lifting their first major trophy in 12 years. However, with defences on top throughout the tournament, which defender performed the best at Euro 2024? Who put on a defensive masterclass - and who has didn’t cover themselves in glory?

With the tournament now at an end, we look at which 10 defenders performed the best for their nations at the European Championship - as per FotMob player ratings.

Kimmich is a regular at right-back for Germany and was the stand out defender at the tournament with an average rating of 7.82. He got two assists and boasted a passing accuracy rate of 92.6% at the tournament.

1. Joshua Kimmich - Germany

Kimmich is a regular at right-back for Germany and was the stand out defender at the tournament with an average rating of 7.82. He got two assists and boasted a passing accuracy rate of 92.6% at the tournament. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Despite being 41-years-old, the veteran Portuguese defender was the outstanding centre-back of the tournament, as per his 7.71 average rating. In four games, he tallied a 94% passing accuracy and won 84.6% of his aerial duals.

2. Pepe - Portugal

Despite being 41-years-old, the veteran Portuguese defender was the outstanding centre-back of the tournament, as per his 7.71 average rating. In four games, he tallied a 94% passing accuracy and won 84.6% of his aerial duals. | Kevin C. Cox Photo: Kevin C. Cox

Photo Sales
After a tough season with Chelsea, the Spanish left-back excelled as his team lifted a fourth Euros trophy. With an average rating of 7.57, the 25-year-old completed 292 passes with a passing accuracy rate of 90.1%. He also grabbed the crucial assist that won the final.

3. Marc Cucurella - Spain

After a tough season with Chelsea, the Spanish left-back excelled as his team lifted a fourth Euros trophy. With an average rating of 7.57, the 25-year-old completed 292 passes with a passing accuracy rate of 90.1%. He also grabbed the crucial assist that won the final. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
One of the surprise packages of the tournament, the Fenerbahce full-back had a great tournament. He created 12 chances from left-back and made 25 recoveries for his team. Ended the tournament with an average rating of 7.51.

4. Ferdi Kadioglu - Turkey

One of the surprise packages of the tournament, the Fenerbahce full-back had a great tournament. He created 12 chances from left-back and made 25 recoveries for his team. Ended the tournament with an average rating of 7.51. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EurosPortugalSpainScotlandEnglandBerlin
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice