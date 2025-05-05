15-cap Scotland ace pays emotional tribute to fans after 'special' moment with Tartan Army teammate
Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn has paid tribute to Norwich City supporters and opened up on the emotional moment he shared with club and international teammate Kenny McLean after playing his final game for the club at the weekend.
The 15-cap stopper is set to depart Canaries this summer with his contract expiring in June, and started in the sticks for his boyhood club in their final EFL Championship game of the season as they defeated already relegated Cardiff City 4-2 at Carrow Road.
Son of ex-Norwich hero Bryan, the Scottish goalkeeper has forged a strong bond with fans over his two spells at the club, making 172 appearances, and received a standing ovation from the home fans as he was substituted in stoppage time in order to allow fans to show their appreciation for his years of service.
"I've really enjoyed my four years here since I came back,” admitted Gunn. “I’ve managed to play in the Premier League for Norwich and in the playoff semi-final. There are lots of special moments. There's not really one I can pinpoint, but the whole experience of playing for my boyhood club has been really special.
"It's a difficult one. I think maybe tonight and tomorrow it will probably settle in a bit, but I think I was so focused on trying to get a good result today, and I was very angry when the referee decided to give a penalty and conceded because I was very determined to get the clean sheet. That's unfortunate, but it doesn't take away from the moment I had at the end, and the ovation I got from the crowd was special.
"It's not a given that people leave like that and with a reception like that, even though there's not been too much success over the last few seasons, obviously I've grown up here and it means a lot to me so that was a really nice moment.”
The 29-year-old, who has been linked to both Leeds United and Rangers in recent weeks, also paid tribute to interim head coach Jack Wilshire and Norwich captain McLean, with the pair opting to give Gunn the armband on his final appearance at Carrow Road as a mark of respect for his commitment to the club over the last four seasons.
"That was thrown on me last minute to be honest,” said Gunn. “I don't think Dyesy (Pete Dye - Norwich’s long-serving kitman) even knew so we walked into the dressing room and the armband was with Kenny's shirt so I think it was a bit of a scramble to try and find one small enough to fit on my arm! It was a nice touch from Jack and Kenny to do that, and a nice moment for me and the kids to walk out. It's been a special day really. Obviously the win was really important as well. That's not lost on me. I really wanted to get the three points in that game so I had a 100pc record as captain."
