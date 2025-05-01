Scotland wonderkid Ben Doak has saw his season ended by injury.

Scotland starlet Ben Doak has delivered an emotional message of thanks to Middlesbrough supporters after his encouraging loan spell with the club was cut short by a troublesome injury.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a breakout campaign at the Riverside Stadium after joining on a season-long loan from Liverpool in September, scoring three goals and assisting a further seven for Michael Carrick’s side as they battle for a top six spot in the EFL Championship.

However, he has not appeared for the club since late January, when he started the 2-1 win against Preston North End, due to a thigh injury which required surgery.

With the Teesside outfit still hopeful of promotion, the club had hoped he may make a return to the first team squad in time for a potential playoff campaign, with hopes raised when back he took part in the club’s lap of honour following their final regular season home game against Norwich City on Saturday.

HUGE GOAL: Middlesbrough's Tommy Conway (Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | (Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

However, those hopes were dashed when the ex-Celtic winger took to his official Instagram page to say his goodbyes to the club’s supporters. “Not the way I wanted to finish this season off through injury,” he wrote. “But what a time I've had here. Thanks to all the players, staff and fans at Middlesbrough for making my time at the club as good as what it was. I will be forever grateful and wish everyone at the club the best of luck for the future. UTB [up the Boro]”.

Subject of two £16million bids from Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace in January, the Scotland youngster will now return to Anfield to begin his rehabilitation, where he’ll hope to impress Liverpool head coach Arne Slot in pre-season in order to stake his claim for a place in the Dutchman’s first team squad.

Meanwhile, Doak’s club and international teammate Tommy Conway was a double winner at Middlesbrough’s end of season awards earlier this week following his own excellent debut season on Teesside. The 22-year-old Scotland striker has bagged a personal best 13 goals for the North East club this season after making a £5million move from Bristol City last summer.

His efforts in front of goal were rewarded by the club at the end of season gala, as he was presented with the Young Player of the Season award, while he also landed the Goal of the Season trophy for his Dennis Bergkamp-esque strike against Blackburn Rovers last month. Former Scotland Under 21 international Hayden Hackney was crowned the club Player of the Season for the second time in the last three years.