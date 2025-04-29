15-cap Scotland ace ends long association with club as surprise EPL transfer link emerges

The Scotland international has made over 170 appearances for the EFL Championship club.

Scotland international goalkeeper Angus Gunn will become a free agent this summer after Norwich City confirmed they would not be extending his contract at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old, who is in his second spell at Carrow Road, has featured regularly for the East Anglian side since joining them on a permanent deal from Southampton almost five years ago, playing a pivotal role as the club reached the EFL Championship playoffs last season under David Wagner.

His consistent form for Norwich over his time at the club saw him catch the eye of Scotland boss Steve Clarke back in 2023, leading the goalkeeper to opt to switch his international allegiance from England to the Tartan Army. He has since earned a total of 15-caps, with three of them coming at last summer’s European Championships in Germany.

Injury has scuppered Gunn’s Scotland participation recently, with the ‘keeper having not played for the national team since last September’s 2-1 Nations League defeat to Portugal, with 42-year-old Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon taking his place. It is now likely he will play his last game for the Canaries against Cardiff City on Sunday after the club confirmed his impending departure on Monday. He will join Onel Hernandez, Jacob Sorensen, Jonathan Tomkinson and Archie Mair in departing the club in June.

“Angus, Onel and Jacob have all played a significant part in our club’s history,” said the club’s sporting director Ben Knapper. “They have been part of some very successful teams and their achievements here have been fantastic. I know our supporters will join me in showing our appreciation to each of the players for their efforts and contributions to the club during our final fixture of the season this weekend against Cardiff City. We all wish them the very best in the next steps of their respective careers.”

With Gunn now set to become available on a free transfer in the summer, several clubs have been credited with an interest in the goalkeeper - including Rangers - though early reports state EFL Championship leaders Leeds United could be at the front of the queue for his signature this summer.

The Elland Road club have already sealed their promotion back to the English Premier League, and are on course to win the title after going back to the top of the table with a 4-0 thrashing of Bristol City on Monday night. However, despite the club’s success, it is claimed they are desperate to replace the error-strewn Illan Meslier in between the posts this summer.

Recent blunders against Portsmouth and Swansea City saw Leeds boss Daniel Farke drop the French goalkeeper from his starting XI last month, with ex-Newcastle United man Karl Darlow given the gloves for the club’s last six matches, though he is not viewed as a permanent replacement for Meslier.