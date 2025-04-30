Bustling forward makes way onto Celtic dominated shortlist

Observing that personal awards in football tend to go to those playing for successful sides is hardly penetrating insight. Take this year’s nominees for the PFA Scotland Premiership player of the year award, for example.

Celtic are just one step away from completing the treble and hence have three players included – skipper Callum McGregor, winger Nicolas Kuhn and star forward Daizen Maeda, who is favourite to succeed last year’s winner Lawrence Shankland.

Three candidates from Celtic feels reasonable since it reflects their dominance. But how does this explain Simon Murray, then? The irrepressible Dundee forward has managed to create room for himself amid such esteemed company in the bustling style that he invariably displays on the pitch as he spearheads Dundee’s bid to escape relegation.

Dundee's Simon Murray at the PFA Scotland Player of the Year awards launch. | Jeff Holmes JSHPIX

He is an outlier in more ways than one. At 33, Murray is the oldest nominee. He is also the only candidate from a team not on course to sweep the board in terms of domestic trophies. And he is, as far as can be established, the only qualified plumber among the quartet.

In addition, if Murray is invited to step up on stage at the dinner on Sunday when the winner is announced, he will become the first player from a team in the bottom half of the league to claim the award since 1985. The scenario on that occasion is unlikely ever to be repeated. Despite being in the centre of a defence that leaked a record 100 goals, with relegation the unsurprising consequence, Morton’s Jim Duffy was recognised by his fellow professionals ahead of Dundee United goalkeeper Hamish McAlpine, who won the writers’ award, in an outcome that said everything about his worth. In a historically poor season for his team, Duffy’s qualities had still come to the fore and he secured a £70,000 move to Dundee that summer, where he went on to become a Dens Park legend.

Murray could be on the way to securing the same status at the same club. One of the 22 goals he has scored to date this season was a winner in a Dundee derby as the hosts secured a first Scottish Cup win over their neighbours for 69 years.

Another strike came with the last kick of the ball from the penalty spot to make it 4-2 and crown a first win against Dundee United at Tannadice since 2004. Despite having started his full-time career with United, Murray particularly enjoyed these goals having grown up a Dundee fan. He seems to be relishing the increased pressure that comes with being a local boy rather than become enervated by what is often perceived as a burden.

Dundee's Simon Murray celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 over Hearts at Tynecastle last weekend. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Murray's winner against Hearts on Saturday was his 16th in the league. Only Nacho Novo and Kane Hemmings have scored more goals in a top-flight season for Dundee since Tommy Coyne hit a remarkable 33 in 1987-88. “Dundee’s not like Glasgow, it’s a lot smaller,” says Murray. “Your friends and your family are season ticket holders, so there is responsibility.” There are also, he acknowledges, temptations, given so many of his old friends are nearby. “I know I need to keep away from distractions so I can keep my focus for the Saturday and be at my best.”

The Dundonian is an unvarnished gem with a backstory to match. An entertaining 15 minutes-chat with the striker earlier this week covered everything from a year out in Australia to a surprising confession to what sounded like GBH. He recalled having racked up £20 worth of fines at Tayport when he says he was earning “about £4 a week” as an apprentice plumber. The captain of the team at the time stepped in. “He said, ‘If you peel off the back and sprint into him (the assistant manager) and floor him, I’ll let you off with the fines'. So, we were jogging around and I peeled off and, full force, smashed him. To all the boys, it was just hilarity. But he never got up. He had to go to hospital…I’d broken his rib! I got off with my fine, though, that was the most important thing….”

Murray remembers some painful encounters against seasoned pros, including some, like former Rangers defender Scott Nisbet at Arniston Rangers, who had quality on top of knowing every trick in the book. As well as being a tough school, it can be difficult to get yourself noticed in junior football.

“I was banging in 40 goals a season (for Tayport) and I wasn’t getting an opportunity,” Murray recalls. “So I thought I’d go travelling for a bit.”

Simon Murray during his Tayport FC days. | Tayport FC

He headed down under. Although this might not be an uncommon lifestyle choice for those in their early 20s post university, it’s an unusual decision for those hoping to become a professional footballer. Murray explains that the career diversion was influenced by “Osgood Schlatters”. Not, as presumed, the name of an Australian soccer team. Rather, it’s the medical term for a shin splints condition. Murray was suffering from this ailment and the break in Australia, where he didn’t play football at all and instead worked as a roofer for a Scot called Jock, seemed to work.

He returned to Tayside to play for Dundee Violet at the behest of the late John McGlashan, who had moved to The Pansies from Tayport. “We had eight games left, they were bottom of the league and I went and scored 15 goals towards the end of the season,” Murray recalls.