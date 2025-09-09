Scotland enjoyed a near perfect start to their World Cup qualifying campaign over the last week, taking two points from their opening two away games with Denmark and Belarus.

Hoping to end 28 years of hurt by qualifying for next summer’s tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, an impressive 0-0 draw against Denmark on Friday, combined with an efficient 2-0 win over Belarus on Monday, puts Steve Clarke’s side on course to have a real go at qualifying for the World Cup.

While the pain of previous qualifying failures still lingers, Clarke’s squad has successfully navigated a way to the last two European Championships and appears determined to ensure they book their ticket to next year’s tournament and return to the world stage for the first time since France 1998.

The Tartan Army’s international camp may be over for now, but in just four short weeks, the national team will return for back-to-back qualifying home games against Greece and Belarus in October.

Clarke has shown he isn’t afraid to bring new faces into the squad, with the likes of Ben Gannon-Doak, Lennon Miller, and Kieron Bowie all earning debuts for the national team over the last 18 months. But which other Scottish stars could put their name in the frame for first caps in October? Here, The Scotsman looks at 10 uncapped players who could earn maiden call-ups next month.

1 . Josh Mulligan - Hibs Has enjoyed an extremely positive start to life at Easter Road after joining from Dundee in the summer. Versatile, he can offer Scotland an option both in midfield or full-back. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Luke McCowan - Celtic Has been overlooked for the last 12 months, but continues to produce big moments for Celtic. Steve Clarke's choices in the centre of the park may nullify the need for a player like McCowan, but he will still harbour realistic hopes of gaining a call-up. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Danny Armstrong - Dinamo București Left Kilmarnock in the summer to move to Romanian outfit Dinamo București and has began the season really well, already notching a hat-trick for his new club. He's 27, so still very much in his prime. Could put himself in the frame for a surprise call-up if he continues his strong start to the campaign. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales