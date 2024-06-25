Despite the hope it wouldn’t end in the same way it has done previously, Scotland’s dreams were once again shattered at the group stages following their 1-0 defeat to Hungary on Sunday.
Despite a 5-1 thrashing from tournament hosts Germany on opening night, Scott McTominay’s deflected goal in the 1-1 draw with Switzerland handed Steve Clarke’s side a glimmer of hope that they could make the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time.
However, it wasn’t to be and the Scotland team were sent heading home just days later following the loss to Hungary.
In the aftermath of their elimination, several pundits shared their thoughts on Scotland’s Euro 2024, with former Rangers, Celtic and Manchester United favourites giving fans their verdict.
Here are what 10 pundits have said about Scotland’s Euro 2024 exit - and what needs to happen next.
1. James McFadden
"I wonder if they could have had a go a little bit earlier within a structure. I don’t mean just throw loads of attackers on and play players out of a position. I just mean have more of an attacking threat from earlier because it’s always dangerous to leave it to who gets the best chance the closest to the final whistle. It’s a big disappointment for the tournament but when you try and win the game you expose yourself to the counter attack." | SNS GroupPhoto: SNS Group
2. David Moyes
"Steve Clarke did a good job getting us here and he took us to the last couple of minutes. There's no shame in it. But we don't have top, top players to make a difference." | Naomi BakerPhoto: Naomi Baker
3. Ally McCoist
"We lacked players with creativity and any goal scoring threat, really. I think the lads are as honest a group of boys as you'll get but in the cold light of day, we don't have anybody that can take someone on or go by somebody and create a little bit of magic. The midfield is the strongest part of the team but I don't think we really performed even in the middle of the pitch how we would have. The biggest thing is that we lack a player who can do something different." | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images
4. Chris Sutton
"Gutted for Scotland. However I’m not sure why Steve Clarke didn’t use James Forrest when the team struggled to create chances all tournament. Looking at the Armstrong pen claim, Armstrong more interested in trying to get the defender to bundle into him than trying to shoot…" | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images