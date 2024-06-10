The Scottish Premiership season may have only just concluded, but already the transfer rumours and team’s summer recruitment has started.

Rangers have begun their big rebuild, Celtic are in the market for new recruits and Dundee United are aiming to build a squad that can re-establish themselves in the top tier following their promotion-winning campaign.

In Edinburgh, Hearts will hope to hold onto Lawrence Shankland, while city rivals Hibs are ready for a new era under the stewardship of club legend David Gray, who was appointed their new head coach last week.

It is certain to be an intriguing summer as transfers come in and out of the league - but which teams are the best set heading into 24/25?

Here is every club’s squad ranked in order of their market value, with each club’s recent incomings and outgoings included, according to TransferMarkt values.

Scottish Premiership Market Values Which Scottish Premiership squad has the biggest market value?

Dundee United - €6.23 million The newly promoted side have the lowest valued squad in the Scottish Premiership at present - though this could alter in the weeks to come as they add some new signings.

Ross County - €6.27 million The Staggies have been through the trauma of a relegation play-off in their last two seasons but have been cement their top tier status both times. They'll hope for a less stressful campaign in 24/25 though.