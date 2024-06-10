Scottish Premiership sides ranked on their squad value - including Rangers, Celtic and Hearts

By Graham Falk
Published 10th Jun 2024, 17:22 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2024, 18:50 BST

Here are 12 Scottish Premiership’s sides ranked in order their squad’s market value ahead of 24/25 - including Celtic, Rangers and newly promoted Dundee United.

The Scottish Premiership season may have only just concluded, but already the transfer rumours and team’s summer recruitment has started.

Rangers have begun their big rebuild, Celtic are in the market for new recruits and Dundee United are aiming to build a squad that can re-establish themselves in the top tier following their promotion-winning campaign.

In Edinburgh, Hearts will hope to hold onto Lawrence Shankland, while city rivals Hibs are ready for a new era under the stewardship of club legend David Gray, who was appointed their new head coach last week.

It is certain to be an intriguing summer as transfers come in and out of the league - but which teams are the best set heading into 24/25?

Here is every club’s squad ranked in order of their market value, with each club’s recent incomings and outgoings included, according to TransferMarkt values.

1. Scottish Premiership Market Values

The newly promoted side have the lowest valued squad in the Scottish Premiership at present - though this could alter in the weeks to come as they add some new signings.

2. Dundee United - €6.23 million

The newly promoted side have the lowest valued squad in the Scottish Premiership at present - though this could alter in the weeks to come as they add some new signings. Photo: SNS Group

The Staggies have been through the trauma of a relegation play-off in their last two seasons but have been cement their top tier status both times. They'll hope for a less stressful campaign in 24/25 though.

3. Ross County - €6.27 million

The Staggies have been through the trauma of a relegation play-off in their last two seasons but have been cement their top tier status both times. They'll hope for a less stressful campaign in 24/25 though. Photo: SNS Group

Craig Levein's team faced a battle against the drop for the majority of the last campaign but were able to survive in the end. Can they begin to move up the table in 24/25?

4. St Johnstone - €6.30 million

Craig Levein's team faced a battle against the drop for the majority of the last campaign but were able to survive in the end. Can they begin to move up the table in 24/25? Photo: SNS Group

